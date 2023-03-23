Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni supporters mocked Rohit Sharma after Team India lost the ODI series to Australia in Chennai on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma’s trolling from Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni fans came after Team India suffered a 21-run loss at the hands of Australia in the series decider in Chennai.

A few even put out stats, comparing his captaincy tenure with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni’s stints as skippers, before criticizing him for his poor numbers as India’s captain.

Under MS Dhoni's Captaincy:

– India won 3 ICC trophies Under Virat kohli's Captaincy:

– India won 5 test maces Under Rohit sharma's Captaincy:

– 0 trophy, and humiliation at home But People think Rohit will Win Worldcup in India who just Lost ODI series with Australia pic.twitter.com/KxzS0YEYj0 — Verot Choli (@VerotCholi) March 22, 2023

Home series lost – Under Virat kohli 8 years captaincy – 0

Under Rohit sharma 1 year captaincy – 1 pic.twitter.com/hwmCFmS9Nn — Vishal. (@SportyVishaI) March 22, 2023

India tour of Bangladesh ODIs 1st ODI – Ind lost(Rohit captain)

2nd ODI – Ind lost(Rohit Captain)

3rd ODI – Ind won(KL captain) Aus tour of Ind ODIs 1st ODI – Ind won(Hardik captain)

2nd ODI- Ind lost(Rohit captain)

3rd ODI- Ind lost(Rohit captain) Thank-you Rohit 💔 pic.twitter.com/tOG8jjz9LO — Lokesh Saini (@LokeshVirat18K) March 22, 2023

#INDvsAUS #ViratKohli

Indian team being bowled out below 150 under different Captains :

• Virat Kohli – 0 times (95 matches)

• MS Dhoni – 2 (200 matches)

• Rohit Sharma – 3 times (25 matches) pic.twitter.com/uiQWcZYBzu — 👌⭐👑 (@superking1815) March 19, 2023

This was India’s first ODI series defeat at home since March 2019. Even at that time, it was the Australians who beat India 3-2 in a five-match series.

It was also Rohit Sharma’s first bilateral series loss on home soil after winning 14 on the trot.

Moreover, the defeat in Tamil Nadu also secured Australia’s place at the top of the ODI team rankings in the world. The Steve Smith-led side replaced India from the perch.

Team India’s reign as the No.1 ODI team didn’t last three months. They became the Numero Uno side after whitewashing New Zealand in January.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma became the eighth Indian batter to complete 10,000 runs in international cricket in Asia.

After winning the toss, the visitors opted to bat and posted 269 on the board in their allocated 50 overs. Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav were the picks of the bowlers for India, grabbing three Australian wickets each at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

In reply, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill opened the batting for India. The Nagpur-born cricketer looked in great touch, firing on all cylinders during the early part of India’s run chase.

Rohit Sharma smashed two sixes and an equal number of boundaries in his 17-ball 30-run cameo before getting out to Sean Abbott. However, before being dismissed, the 35-year-old scripted history as he joined an elite list comprising the likes of Virat Kohli and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Also part of the exclusive club is current India head coach Rahul Dravid, former explosive opener Virender Sehwag, 2011 World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni, and former skippers Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly.

Rohit Sharma has scored 10,026 runs in 247 international games in Asia. The senior India batter averages 44.16 in Asia.

Speaking about Rohit Sharma’s stats in ODIs, he has amassed 9,824 runs in 243 50-over matches for India. Called the Hitman by Indian fans, Rohit Sharma has hit 30 tons and 48 fifties for the national team in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma remains the only player to notch up three ODI double-centuries and score over 250 (264) runs in a 50-over contest.

However, Rohit Sharma’s landmark didn’t inspire other Team India batters to their team across the finishing line as the home side lost the match by 21 runs and the series 2-1.

Virat Kohli was the lone batter from the two teams to score a half-century in the game. But once he got out, the Australians found a foot in the door and quickly capitalized on the opportunity. Immediately after Virat Kohli’s wicket, Suryakumar Yadav got out, dismissed for a third consecutive golden duck.

Though Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja combined for a 33-run partnership, bringing the target down to 52, they fell quickly, attempting big shots as the asking rate rose considerably.

Moments later, the Rohit Sharma-led side got bowled out for 248, and with that, India suffered a rare ODI series defeat at home.

After India’s series loss, Rohit Sharma slammed his batters for not applying themselves on the pitch before calling it a “collective failure”.

“I don’t think it was too many runs. The wicket was a little challenging towards the second half. I don’t think we batted well. Partnerships are crucial, and we failed to do that today. The mode of dismissals… you are born and brought up on these wickets. Sometimes you need to apply yourself, and give yourself a chance. It was important for one batter to carry on and take the game deep. But all of us were trying our best; it just didn’t happen. The nine ODIs we have played since January, we can take a lot of positives from that. It is a collective failure. In five months’ time, we’ll be playing in these conditions. You’ve got to give credit to the Australians as well,” Rohit Sharma said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Apart from questioning the adaptability of the Indian batters, Rohit Sharma pointed out that his team was missing key players due to injuries, which was not good for the side.

“It is concerning. We are missing the players who are actually the playing XI players. Honestly, everyone’s trying their best to get everyone on the park. We’ve been focusing a lot on management of the players, which is why we have to rest certain players at certain point of time,” Rohit Sharma commented.

“From our side, we could do our best in terms of handling them. But, I am not a specialist to tell you why recurring injuries are happening. The medical team of ours is looking into all of this and making sure that, come the World Cup, we’ve got our best 15 players ready,” he continued.

“Not looking too much into it. What’s in your hands, you can control that and we are just trying to control all of that. Players are frustrated as well. They want to play; they don’t want to miss out. It’s a little sad, but at the end of the day you cannot really do too much.”

“Freakish injuries can happen at any point of time. Shreyas was sitting the whole day. He just went to take a knock and the injury happened,” Rohit Sharma remarked.

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar was critical of Rohit Sharma’s absence in the first ODI, which he missed due to a family commitment. The Indian skipper couldn’t participate in his home ODI in Mumbai as he had to attend his brother-in-law’s wedding, which took place the same week.