The Washington Commanders had a down season that was filled with injuries to their key players, and they'll be looking to turn things around starting this offseason. The first place they plan on improving is the offensive line, and they have their eyes set on someone from the AFC if he is to leave, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Should he not re-sign with the Ravens, there is a belief among teams that the Commanders will heavily pursue C Tyler Linderbaum in free agency, per multiple sources. Washington recently released their starting center Tyler Biadasz,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Commanders were able to save some cap space by releasing Biadasz, but they also want to improve the center position. Jayden Daniels suffered several injuries last season, and getting a stout offensive line that will protect him is going to be key.

Article Continues Below

Linderbaum would be a nice pickup for the Commanders, but he is expected to receive atleast $20 million a year on his next deal. There are also other teams that will be interested in him if he doesn't sign back with the Ravens, and it could turn into a bidding war to start free agency.

Linderbaum appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens this past season and started in all of them at center. He's definitely one of the better players at his position, which makes it no surprise that he'll have several suitors coming for his services.

The Commanders are looking to have a bounce-back season, and there are some other moves they could be looking to make in free agency. Running back will be a need for the team, and they reportedly have interest in Kenneth Walker III, as there is a chance he could leave the Seattle Seahawks if they don't pay him.