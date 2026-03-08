The Memphis Grizzlies have been in freefall mode in recent weeks, most recently losing to the Los Angeles Clippers at home on Saturday evening. The Grizzlies opted to shake things up at the trade deadline by sending Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz, and point guard Ja Morant has been out of the lineup as he recovers from an injury.

Recently, Morant shared why he still feels joy playing in Memphis, despite the turmoil and endless rumors surrounding the team.

“Why can't I be? I've been happy this whole time,” Morant said, per Damichael Cole of Memphis Commercial Appeal.

He was also asked if he believes that he will still be on the team next season.

“I hope so,” Morant said. “You would know more than me. The internet is right there. Everything you're asking me has been on the internet.”

Many suspected that Morant might be the next domino to fall after the team traded Jackson Jr. to the Jazz. However, the Grizzlies guard ended up staying in Memphis, although it's unclear if that was out of the team's desire to keep him, or if they were simply unable to find a suitable return package for the former number two overall pick.

Article Continues Below

Morant also shared his reaction to the deal involving Jackson Jr.

“I wasn't a fan of it, but it's a business, so, like I told him, he's been a pro for eight years now, so continue to be that,” Morant said.

Overall, the Grizzlies don't have much of a direction for the future at the current juncture, and are hoping to secure a strong pick in what is expected to be a loaded 2026 NBA Draft.

Meanwhile, Morant has suffered through the worst season of his career this year, but at age 26, there is still plenty of time for him to get things back on their earlier trajectory.