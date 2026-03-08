Even though the Super Bowl finished just a month ago, NFL free agency is right around the corner. The 2026 class isn't a star-studded one, but there are still a lot of quality players that teams will be targeting. Running back Travis Etienne Jr. is one of those players after a breakout 2025 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

There are a number of NFL teams that will want to get their hands on Etienne to address needs at running back this offseason, and the Clemson product is an explosive option that can also help out in the passing game. The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs are two teams expected to be going after Etienne when free agency gets underway, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Etienne has AFC West love via Denver and Kansas City,” Fowler wrote. “Both of those teams could check on Walker and others, too, depending on price ranges.”

Kenneth Walker, the Super Bowl LX MVP, will be the top running back on the market and will command a high price tag, and Kansas City and Denver are both expected to go after him as well. However, getting Etienne at a cheaper price could pay dividends as the Broncos and Chiefs look to build the rest of their roster.

The Broncos are looking to bring in another back to complement RJ Harvey after the UCF product put together a promising rookie season. JK Dobbins was a quality back for Sean Payton and company last season, but he is hitting the open market after a season-ending injury.

On the Chiefs side, Kansas City will want to bring in a more explosive back after the duo of Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt struggled to generate those big plays on the ground in 2025. That weakness was a big reason why the Chiefs' offense never got fully into gear in 2025, and addressing the running back spot should be near the top of their list of priorities this offseason.

Etienne isn't a perfect back, but he was a major part of an elite Jaguars run game in 2025 and would be an upgrade in the backfield for either Denver or Kansas City.