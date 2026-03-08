The New York Jets are hoping to bounce back from a disastrous 2025 NFL season. New York is reported to be looking for some help at quarterback this offseason. While the team is looking at several options in free agency, Carson Wentz is seen as a possible fit.

Wentz makes sense to many because he has a relationship with Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich.

“Wentz, recovering from surgery on his left shoulder after going 2-3 as the Minnesota Vikings' starter, is on the list because of his background with Reich — two years with the Philadelphia Eagles and one year for the Indianapolis Colts. Wentz is 33 and has gone from MVP candidate (2017) to NFL journeyman, but he has played his best ball with Reich at his side and wouldn't cost that much. That makes him the most likely preference out of this group,” ESPN reported.

The Jets haven't had much success with quarterbacks lately. The last New York play caller to make the Pro Bowl was Brett Favre, all the way back in 2008.

“You're going into the Black Hole,” a longtime personnel executive said.

New York went 3-14 during the 2025 season.

Jets need wins right away in 2026

Wentz is one of several quarterbacks the Jets are looking at signing in free agency. Others include Malik Willis, who has been playing with the Green Bay Packers.

The Jets need a lot of wins in 2026, to help out head coach Aaron Glenn. Glenn didn't have much success in 2025. The team's defense was woeful, as the squad didn't post a single interception.

New York does have some assets to work with. The Jets have the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. That selection is one of several first round picks New York currently has in the near-future.

“If it were me having five first-round picks over the next two years, I wouldn't be in a rush to [draft] a quarterback this year, just because you have so much flexibility in this year's draft,” ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid said. “I believe this year they just need to get those pillar pieces, those blue-chip-type players that they need to just supplement the roster that they have right now.”

Time will tell if the Jets decide to sign a free-agent quarterback.