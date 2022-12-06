By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

The legendary Yuvraj Singh has been bashed online after calling Rohit Sharma the “perfect” Team India captain. Fans of former India skippers Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have even labeled him as their hater following his social media post in support of current captain Rohit Sharma.

The whole episode began after sports outlet Sportskeeda ran a Twitter poll asking cricket lovers to rate the Nagpur-born cricket star’s reign as India skipper.

While the poll received thousands of replies, one man’s response caught everyone’s attention. It was from none other than Yuvraj Singh, who gave 10 out of 10 points to Rohit Sharma’s leadership skills in the comments section of the post.

However, Yuvraj Singh’s rating of captain Rohit Sharma riled Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni’s supporters who slammed him for ignoring the contribution of the two stalwarts to Indian cricket.

On the other hand, some even declared that Yuvraj Singh was supporting Rohit Sharma because he is married to Ritika Sajdeh, a woman the left-hander calls his sister.

While one cricket admirer claimed that Yuvraj Singh was jealous of Virat Kohli’s credentials and hence was supporting the Mumbai Indians skipper.

Yuvraj hatred for virat is 10/10 — 🔥Justsomedude🔥 (@rcbfanfrommars) December 6, 2022

That is the reason why instead of @YUVSTRONG12 captaincy handed over to Dhoni. — !InDIAn!!!byHeart!! (@AkashSi32104875) December 6, 2022

Then let's pray it doesn't dip to 9 out of 10. Ridiculous statement about someone who's team has lost consistently this year. — Son of Siam (@siamsid99) December 5, 2022

Yuvraj singh's and his father's jealousy on VK & MS is 10 out of 10😂 — Itzmepavan18 (@Itzme_pavan18) December 5, 2022

Eyeing to get a mentor role in Mumbai Indians 👀 — 🇵🇹 (@Virat_spare) December 5, 2022

Earlier, former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim raised questions about Rohit Sharma’s poor captaincy.

“If we analyze our bowling at the end, the right lengths were not bowled. There are some question marks over Rohit Sharma’s captaincy as well. There should be some talk about it. According to me, his captaincy was a bit clueless,” Saba Karim told India News.

“India looked very complacent after Bangladesh were nine down. They thought they had 50 runs to defend and the batters would not be able to get them. No one seemed bothered as Bangladesh got easy ones and twos. There was no urgency and the complacency eventually hurt India,” the former Indian wicketkeeper concluded.

Besides Saba Karim, Rohit Sharma’s leadership came under fire from former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria who blasted him for not utilizing spinner Washington Sundar properly in their defeat to Bangladesh in the first ODI in Mirpur during the weekend.

Washington Sundar only bowled five overs in the match and was not reintroduced in the attack despite impressive figures of 2/17, a decision that baffled Danish Kaneria.

According to the ex-Pakistan leg-spinner, Washington Sundar could have turned the tide in India’s favor. But it appeared like Rohit Sharma didn’t have trust in him and that’s why he let the match slip away on a pitch that aided spin from ball one.

“On the field, the Indian captain Rohit Sharma took so many bad decisions. When were you going to bowl Washington Sundar, after returning to India? What was he doing, I just could not understand,” Danish Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

“Sundar had five overs left. Mustafizur Rahman is a left-hander and every U-16 or U-18 cricketer would know that against a left-handed tailender, if you bowl an off-spinner, he will get you a wicket. Sundar would have got the ball to turn on the surface, but Rohit just did not want to bowl him,” Danish Kaneria explained.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma argued that Rohit Sharma’s poor performances with the bat may be harming his captaincy. His mind could be cluttered at the moment because being an opener he’s expected to give the team a solid start but he hasn’t done so in the last few months.

“Yes, Rohit Sharma’s lack of form is one of the reasons we have struggled. But that is not the only reason. We have also been weak in various other areas. His form is critical in white-ball cricket because it gives India a good start,” Rajkumar Sharma said. “If the captain is suffering, there may be turmoil in the locker room. He cannot be forceful in such instances since he will be concerned about his own batting as well as the team. It has an impact on the team’s atmosphere,” Rajkumar Sharma concluded.

Rohit Sharma has played seven ODI games this year and has accumulated 198 runs at a subpar average of 33.

The India skipper was recently in the news for abusing Washington Sundar during the side’s shocking 1-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in the first ODI during the weekend.

Rohit Sharma’s expletive-laden rant against his India teammate was caught on camera as he was seen screaming, “What the f**k, Bhe*c**d,” in frustration.

As the clip began doing the rounds on social media, a section of Indian cricket admirers took to Twitter to blast Rohit Sharma for his unruly behavior.

“Shame on Rohit Sharma abusing a youngster, feel for Washington Sundar,” a Team India supporter wrote on the microblogging platform.

“He’s a big-time abuser. He abuses his own players and forcefully asks them to deliver, which they can’t,” another added.

“Being cool and calm is not everyone’s cup of tea when things don’t go ur way. Salute to the only captain cool,” a third said referring to the legendary MS Dhoni.