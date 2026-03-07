The 2025-2026 college basketball season has been a tale of two halves for Nebraska, which got off to a scorching 20-0 start, only to go 5-5 in its next 10 games. The Cornhuskers' late-season collapse puts them in a weak position entering the NCAA Tournament. Regardless, Fred Hoiberg's team is on track to receive the highest seed in Nebraska March Madness history since 1991.

Nebraska has already broken multiple program records in 2025-2026, including its first-ever AP top-five ranking after its school-best 20-0 start. The Huskers next seek their first-ever NCAA Tournament victory and snap their brutal 0-8 skid.

Nebraska's 25th victory, an 82-67 win over USC on Feb. 28, set another program record for the most regular-season wins in a single season. They can tie their overall single-season wins record by beating Iowa on Senior Night in their regular-season finale.

As great as the records are, the Cornhuskers are still flailing at the wrong time. After looking like arguably the best team in college basketball for the first three months of the season, Nebraska has seemingly lost all its confidence just as March Madness approaches.

Hoiberg's team is still elite, but it has not beaten a ranked opponent in two months and has not been able to establish consistency down the stretch. While injuries have been an issue at times, they have also led to a few crucial errors getting exposed in their losses.

Nebraska's common struggles in 5-5 stretch

Nebraska's first two losses came under unique circumstances against two of the best teams in college basketball. They battled No. 3 Michigan and No. 9 Illinois to the final horn without third-leading scorer Braden Frager and with a severely compromised Rienk Mast.

However, injuries were not an excuse against either Purdue or Iowa, or for their completely inexcusable 20-point blowout loss to UCLA. Nebraska's loss to the Bruins is easily its worst of the season, both by quality of opponent and margin of defeat.

The Huskers have struggled with different parts of their game down the stretch, but there is one common denominator. Nebraska ranks just 146th in rebounding and has been out-rebounded and succumbed to its opponent's physicality in each of its five regular-season defeats.

Hoiberg's team understandably struggled on the boards against Michigan, one of the biggest teams in the country, without Mast. Illinois posed a similar threat the following game, with Mast just two days removed from an extensive hospital visit.

Yet, Mast was fully healthy for Nebraska's losses to Purdue and Iowa, in which it allowed a combined 33 offensive rebounds.

When Nebraska is not struggling to keep teams off the glass, it has difficulties putting the ball through the net. The Cornhuskers have never been a dominant scoring team, and their lack of a go-to scorer becomes painfully evident during their many dry spells.

Nebraska only allowed 80 points in one of its five losses. Each game was within reach, but Hoiberg does not have a single player capable of shooting his team out of a slump. It is times like those when he misses Japanese southpaw Keisei Tominaga.

Article Continues Below

Nebraska is still the real deal, but its clear limitations set a hard ceiling ahead of the 2026 March Madness tournament. The wrong matchups could end the dream season in the blink of an eye.

Nebraska's nightmare March Madness scenario

Nebraska's struggles in the trenches will have it wanting to avoid any team with size, especially once the competition gets stiffer. The Huskers will want to avoid landing in the same division as Big Ten rivals Michigan, Illinois and Purdue, which have each already beaten them once.

Florida, which leads the country with 45.7 rebounds per game, would be another nightmare matchup for Nebraska. The Gators are trending toward a two or three-seed and likely out of the Cornhuskers' reach, but the latter's recent rebounding struggles would be a disaster against the physical Rueben Chinyelu, Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh.

Nebraska will have a lot to worry about in the second and third rounds, but the wrong opening matchup could prevent it from getting there at all.

A defensively sound mid-major like Hawaii would be the worst first-round matchup for the Cornhuskers. Although the Rainbow Warriors are not a big team, they force teams to play in the halfcourt and allow the fewest assists in the country, pressuring opponents into a lot of isolation sets. Nebraska has virtually no one-on-one scorers on its roster, which is exactly what Eran Ganot's defense would expose in March Madness.

The Huskers' two leading scorers, Pryce Sandfort and Rienk Mast, both feed off their teammates and rely on a heavy dosage of jump shots. That makes their offense prone to stalling out against defenses that prevent them from getting out in transition and cutting off passing lanes.

Tennessee, Stanford, Vanderbilt and UNC Wilmington are also elite at forcing isolation buckets, making them other teams Fred Hoiberg can only hope to avoid in round one.

Elite defensive teams that can also dominate the glass, like UConn and Virginia, are Nebraska's biggest nightmare, even if the matchup odds are slim. The Cavaliers might be the Cornhuskers' true kryptonite, as a top-10 rebounding team and a top-35 scoring defense.

Nebraska still has enough to put together a deep March Madness run, but it suddenly has a lot more concerns than it had a few months ago. Hoiberg has a steep hill to climb to get his team ready for the NCAA Tournament if he wants to avoid another early disappointment.