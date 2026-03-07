The Duke basketball team has had a memorable season, with the Boozer twins helping lead the way. Freshmen Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer have both produced for the Blue Devils this season. Their dad, former NBA star Carlos Boozer, got emotional Saturday talking about his sons.

“I just get the chills. Every single game I get the chills, man. Seeing my boys out there, wearing that jersey that we wore 25 years ago and having great success,” Carlos Boozer said on ESPN's College GameDay Saturday when speaking with Jay Williams. “….For me it's been a dream come true this year.”

Carlos Boozer says it's a "dream come true" to have his sons Cameron and Cayden follow in his footsteps at Duke 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/cw9WKXuUk2 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) March 7, 2026

Carlos played at Duke, winning a national championship there in 2001. He then went on to a long career in the NBA, playing for more than a decade in the league. He was named an NBA All-Star while playing for the Utah Jazz in 2007 and 2008.

Duke basketball is 28-2 this season, and 16-1 in the ACC. The Blue Devils play North Carolina on Saturday, as one of the best college basketball rivalries is once again re-ignited.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer are having great seasons at Duke

Cameron Boozer has been leading the Blue Devils this season in all sorts of ways. He is the team's leading scorer and rebounder. Cameron is averaging 22 points and 10 rebounds a game. He also leads Duke in assists and minutes played.

Cayden is averaging a little more than six points a game for Duke basketball. He is shooting 50 percent from the field this season.

Duke hopes to once again reach the NCAA tournament this year as a no. 1 seed. The Blue Devils have a shot at earning the overall no. 1 seed. Time will tell, as Duke has to first play North Carolina Saturday before going to the ACC conference tournament.

The Blue Devils reached a Final Four in 2024-25. That team was led by Cooper Flagg, who went on to be the no. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. While Duke has lost a lot of talent from that team, the club is once again at the top of the college basketball world.

Duke and North Carolina tangle at 6:30 ET on Saturday. North Carolina has already defeated Duke this season, to give the Blue Devils their only loss in the conference this campaign.