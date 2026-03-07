The Dallas Cowboys have placed a second-round tender on kicker Brandon Aubrey ahead of next Wednesday’s NFL free agency window, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported the move Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter, outlining how the tender provides Dallas with protection if another team attempts to sign the veteran kicker.

“Cowboys placed the second-round, $5.76 million tender on kicker Brandon Aubrey, per source. Aubrey now can sign an offer sheet with another team that the Cowboys would have the right to match. If they don’t, they would get back a second-round pick.”

The decision reflects Dallas’ intention to retain one of the league’s more reliable kickers while maintaining flexibility ahead of free agency. By issuing the tender, the Cowboys ensure they have the opportunity to match any competing contract offers Aubrey might receive. If Dallas declines to match such an offer sheet, the signing team would owe the Cowboys a second-round draft pick as compensation.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2026

Cowboys secure Brandon Aubrey with tender before NFL Free Agency

Aubrey, 30, delivered another productive season in 2025 while serving as Dallas’ primary kicker. Across 17 games, he converted 36 field goals with an 85.7% success rate while also making all 47 of his extra-point attempts.

His accuracy across multiple distances highlighted his consistency throughout the season. Aubrey was perfect on attempts inside 50 yards, going 10-for-10 from 20 to 29 yards, 5-for-5 from 30 to 39 yards and 10-for-10 from 40 to 49 yards. From longer range, he converted 11 of 17 attempts from 50 yards or more.

In total, Aubrey finished the season with 155 points, providing a steady scoring option for the Cowboys’ special teams unit.

Dallas concluded the 2025 campaign with a 7-9-1 record and missed the postseason. With free agency approaching, the tender signals the organization’s effort to retain key contributors while continuing to evaluate roster decisions heading into the offseason.