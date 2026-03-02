The Los Angeles Dodgers are, without question, world-beaters heading into this season. They are coming off a win in their second consecutive World Series, and many of their core players are still intact.

Among those is infielder Mookie Betts.

On Sunday, Betts made his debut in Spring Training. He went 0-for-2 and scored one run as the Dodgers defeated the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 in his first Cactus League game. Nevertheless, Betts made it clear that he is ready to go and is feeling better than ever, per Katie Woo of The Athletic.

“I haven’t felt this way in a long time,” Betts said. “So the way I feel now — I’m healthy, swing is in a really good spot, head is in a really good spot. I haven’t had any bad days in the cage. Haven’t had any bad days in BP. Usually by now, I would have taken a thousand swings trying to fix stuff and get game-ready. Now I’m just cruising – cruising and ready to go.”

Even though the Dodgers won, Betts endured a struggling season. Altogether, he batted .258 with 152 hits, 20 home runs, and 82 RBIs.

His batting average was the lowest of his career. Before the season started, Betts was out with a stomach virus that resulted in drastic weight loss. At the same time, he had difficulty adjusting to a new role as shortstop.

All in all, the transition was taking a toll on Betts. The Dodgers will conclude Spring Training on March 24. Their season opener is scheduled on March 26 against the Arizona Diamondbacks at home.