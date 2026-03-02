The Detroit Lions have been known for their running game during the Dan Campbell era. Detroit's dynamic duo, nicknamed Sonic and Knuckles, have dominated opposing defenses over the past three seasons. The Lions agreed to a shocking trade on Monday that will break up the iconic duo ahead of the 2026 offseason.

Detroit agreed to trade David Montgomery to the Texans in exchange for Juice Scruggs and draft compensation. That immediately makes one recent social media post by Montgomery a freezing cold take.

Montgomery responded to a social media post on Sunday that suggested he “wants out” of Detroit. “Damn, Dmo told you that ?” Montgomery posted in reply.

Now Montgomery is on the move just one day later.

In total, the Lions will receive a 2026 fourth-round pick, a 2027 seventh-round pick, and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs in return for Montgomery.

Houston was Montgomery's preferred destination if he were to be traded, sources told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The Lions apparently maintained communication with Montgomery throughout this entire process. They ended up sending him to his preferred destination after all.

This is not the only trade the Texans agreed to on Monday. They also sent right tackle Tytus Howard to the Browns in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

The Lions signed Montgomery to a three-year, $18 million contract during the 2023 free agency cycle. He immediately had a breakout season, logging 219 carries for 1,015 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns while sharing a backfield with Jahmyr Gibbs. Detroit rewarded Montgomery by giving him a two-year extension worth $18.25 million in the middle of the 2024 season.

Montgomery ends his three-year stint in Detroit with 2,506 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns.

Lions fans should expect their team to be on the hunt for a new running back to replace Montgomery this offseason.