The Seattle Seahawks are still basking in the glow of their Super Bowl title. However, there's a chance they lose one of their key defensive players to division rival during the offseason.

Corner Tariq Woolen will be one of the most coveted players at his position in free agency. Among the teams keeping an eye on him are the San Francisco 49ers, via Matt Barrows and Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

“If Riq Woolen doesn’t re-sign with the Seahawks, several NFL executives and coaches think the 49ers will have interest in the 6-foot-4 cornerback,” the insiders wrote. “Woolen had some ups and downs winning a ring in Seattle but was pretty consistent locking down receivers, has speed and is only 27. He wouldn’t be cheap — The Athletic had him No. 26 in our free-agent rankings with a price tag of four years and $76 million — but would be an improvement over Renardo Green.”

The 49ers finished the 2025 season ranked 25th in passing defense, allowing 232.4 yards per game. They have Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green on the outside and Upton Stout at nickel in place. However, it's clear San Francisco may need some more firepower in their secondary.

Enter Woolen. Over his first four years in the league with the Seahawks, the cornerback has racked up 203 tackles, 53 passes defended and 12 interceptions. He was named to the Pro Bowl as a rookie, making a career-high six interceptions. During the 2025 season, Woolen put up 41 tackles, 12 passes defended and a pick.

With his 6-foot-4 size, Woolen is an asset on the boundary for any team he plays for. There are sure to be plenty of suitors as teams around the league look for secondary help. The 49ers will be among them. Taking away one of your rival's best players wouldn't hurt either.