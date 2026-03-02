On Monday morning, the Detroit Lions opted to shake things up by trading running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans in exchange for offensive lineman Juice Scruggs and two draft picks, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The move breaks up the running back tandem of Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, and gives the Texans another weapon to help out CJ Stroud in the offense.

Here's how both teams fared in the deal.

Lions' trade grade

Parting ways with Montgomery has to be a bitter pill to swallow for Lions fans, who saw the star's production drop considerably this past season due to the continued emergence of Gibbs.

One school of thought is that this trade is an indicator that a Gibbs extension is on the horizon later this offseason, and with Montgomery's cap hit situation, the team would be hesitant to dedicate that much money to the running back position, which has decreased in value overall in the NFL over the last few years.

Still, fans were likely hoping to get more than the reported fourth and seventh round draft picks they got in the deal. However, Scruggs is a solid addition on the offensive line who should be able to contribute right away in Detroit.

Grade: B

Texans' trade grade

The Texans, meanwhile, showed that they are well aware of their offensive deficiencies by trading for a proven veteran in Montgomery, who should be able to help the team out immediately upon his arrival in Houston.

Last year, the Texans saw projected starter Joe Milton go down for the season with an injury, and his status for the 2025 campaign is still uncertain. With Nick Chubb slated to hit free agency, it was clear that the team needed to add another body to the running back room, and they have done just that with Montgomery.

It remains to be seen how much the former Lions star has left in the tank after a down year in 2025, but overall, this seems to be a risk worth taking for the Texans.

Grade: A-