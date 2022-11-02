Virat Kohli’s expression after KL Rahul’s six sets internet ablaze

India opener KL Rahul finally came out of his batting slump, scoring a scintillating 50 off 32 balls against Bangladesh in India’s crucial Group 2 fixture in Adelaide on Wednesday. Before his explosive knock against Shakib Al Hasan’s side, KL Rahul had registered scores of 4, 9, and 9 in the previous three matches of the T20 World Cup. His string of poor scores in the competition led several experts, including Wasim Jaffer to question his place in the Indian team’s playing XI. Against Bangladesh, KL Rahul started his innings with a bit of caution before launching a full-blown attack on their bowlers during the latter half of his knock. Overall, he hammered six boundaries and 4 sixes during his outing at the Adelaide Oval. One of the shots that KL Rahul smashed for a six looked outrageous and even left Virat Kohli awestruck and the Delhi-born cricket star’s reaction went instantly viral on social media.

Expression from Virat Kohli says it all, Well played, KL Rahul. pic.twitter.com/KCUXnkEV0W — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 2, 2022

Virat kohli really enjoying kl rahul 's batting from other end 😂😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/sT8CH0YrTY — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) November 2, 2022

The reaction of King #ViratKohli𓃵

After the #KLRahul six

Moment hai bhai moment https://t.co/YOJRM0L57X — KL Siku Kumar (@KL_Siku_Kumar) November 2, 2022

Ek expression se appreciation aur sledging dono kr di,that's the king for you. — NAMAN SINGH🇮🇳 (@Naman_Singh_142) November 2, 2022

Other than Virat Kohli’s expression to KL Rahul’s stunning six, the former India captain played a major role in his resurrection on Wednesday.

After India’s win against the Bangla Tigers, KL Rahul disclosed that he had a long chat with Kohli on the eve of the Bangladesh encounter.

“We were actually just discussing how Australian conditions have been a little different this time. We have come here before and played Test cricket and we expected the wickets to play in a certain way and that’s not happened so far and it’s been more challenging than our previous tour. We were just talking about that thing,” KL Rahul said about his discussions with Virat Kohli. “We were discussing the mindset and what we can do in the middle. I was seeing if I can use something that he says in the middle, and if we can help each other. Those are the discussions that we all have as players. Obviously, he has been doing really well in the last few games and I was trying to understand his mindset and what he is thinking while he is in the middle. Just about that,” the India vice-captain added. “I was a bit disappointed that I was not able to contribute for the team in the first 3 matches. I don’t get frustrated, I didn’t feel like my form or my confidence was low. I just didn’t get runs and it happens in the game. If you are feeling confident, a good innings will come. I knew in my heart that I was seeing the ball well, I knew that a good knock and a good contribution to the team was coming,” KL Rahul mentioned. “The support staff, this is where they play a really important role in creating the confidence and telling the players that they don’t doubt the player’s ability. They always stay balanced. The captain has always backed his players and you can see that if the players, even if they had a couple of bad games, they can come back and deliver,” KL Rahul stated.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli who was adjudged the Man of the Match for scoring his third half-century of the 2022 World Cup was extremely happy with his batting performance against Bangladesh and also spoke about his love affair with the Adelaide Oval.

“Pretty close game, not as close as we would’ve liked it to be. It was another good day with the bat I guess, was trying to play myself into the innings. When I went in there was pressure, was watching the ball well. Past is past, I’m just in a happy space, I don’t want to compare anything,” Virat Kohli said. “As soon as I knew the WC was in Australia, I was grinning from ear to ear. I knew good cricketing shots would be the key. I knew the kind of experience and game awareness of having played in Australia will come in handy for the team,” he added. “I absolutely love playing in this ground. Right from the nets at the back, as soon as I enter, it makes me feel at home. That knock at MCG was meant to be, but when I come here, it’s like I’m meant to come to Adelaide and enjoy my batting,” Virat Kohli summed up.

On the other hand, with his match-winning knock of 64* of 44 balls against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval, Virat Kohli surpassed Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardena to become the highest scorer in T20 World Cups.

While Mahela Jayawardena retired with a total of 1,016 runs in 31 knocks in the world’s best T20 tournament, Virat Kohli has now scored 1,065 runs in the competition. What’s more, the former India captain also has the highest average and most 50+ scores in T20 World Cup history.