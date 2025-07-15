Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been on fire for the New York Yankees ever since he returned from the Injured List in early June, and at the All-Star break, he has tallied 17 home runs on an OPS of .861, being well-deserving of an All-Star Game nod as well as an inclusion in the Home Run Derby.

However, the Yankees infielder fell flat in his first-ever MLB Home Run Derby, as he was well off the pace of the competition after hitting just three home runs in the first round. The next-worst tally was 15, from Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson. Suffice to say, it's unlikely that Chisholm gets invited to participate in the Home Run Derby yet again anytime soon.

After his disastrous performance, the Yankees infielder explained his approach to the competition, and how, if given a chance, he would approach things differently.

“It wasn't that I wasn't trying to hit homers, I was trying to keep my swing and hit homers instead of just trying to hit everything in the air. I was trying to keep my line drive swing and hit homers. But you know, it gets better,” Chisholm told reporters, via Talkin' Yanks on X (formerly Twitter).

Jazz says he was trying to “keep his swing” instead of trying to hit homers every swing, and says he’d do the Derby again next year with that different approach if he has 20 homers at the break pic.twitter.com/y2t5HIxGog — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Perhaps Chisholm was simply utilizing the swing that had been working so well for him during the season. Alas, conditions are different during a Home Run Derby. Pitches are much slower and hitters can square up balls much easier. Adding more loft to the swing and aiming for the fence every time is the goal.

The Yankees infielder, however, might have a hard time getting another shot at things considering how poorly he did in this year's competition. A second chance may come, but perhaps not next year.

Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. is not messing with what's working

As the old adage goes, if something isn't broken, then there's no need to fix it whatsoever. And while it did mess with his performance during the Home Run Derby, Chisholm knows that what matters is how he performs for the Yankees in their push for the AL East crown.

At the All-Star break, Chisholm is slashing .250/.348/.513, bouncing back from a slow start to the year that had him hitting below the Mendoza line at one point. In fact, since his return from the IL, he's been slashing .307/.386/.598 with 10 home runs and 26 runs batted in. And there's no reason for him to mess with the swing that's been working for him.