Henry Thrun’s relaxing afternoon in front of the TV turned into a life-changing moment before he even had time to process it. One minute, he was watching Top Gun; the next, his phone was lighting up with a call from San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier. When he answered, he learned he was heading to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a trade for veteran forward Ryan Reaves.

“It was definitely surprising,” Thrun said, his voice carrying both disbelief and excitement. “But as soon as he told me where I was traded, it was definitely a nice way for that phone call to wrap up.”

For the 24-year-old, joining Toronto feels like the fresh start he has been waiting for. After spending parts of three seasons with the Sharks, where he was often tasked with heavy defensive assignments, he is eager to show a side of his game that has yet to fully emerge at the NHL level.

“An aspect of my game that hasn’t really shined yet in terms of at the NHL level would be my ability to move the puck,” he explained. “That was sort of my calling card in junior and college.”

While playing in San Jose, Thrun recorded 25 points across 119 NHL games and averaged nearly 19 minutes a night. Even with that experience, he sometimes felt pinned in the defensive zone, with little room to create.

“I was very fortunate to get a chance to break in there and play a bunch of games, and play a lot of minutes,” he said. “But at times, I think it’s a little challenging to be put in positions to move the puck and get involved, and obviously there’s a lot of defending, which I was able to get some experience with.”

That experience will help him in Toronto, but what excites him most is the chance to prove he can be more than a shutdown player. The Maple Leafs have made a habit of giving their defensemen freedom to skate, create, and take chances with the puck. Thrun feels he is ready to step into that kind of role.

“But for me, I’d say I’m excited to be a two-way defenseman,” he said. “I think I’m reliable in most situations on the ice. I think that’s one of my best assets is being versatile and being able to be used in special teams and up and down throughout a lineup, so for me, there’s a lot that I want to still be able to show and prove.”

The move to Toronto also has a touch of irony. Thrun grew up in Massachusetts, rooting for the Boston Bruins and admiring defenseman Zdeno Chara. Yet his first NHL goal came against the Maple Leafs in Toronto, a moment he still remembers clearly.

“It’s a pretty exciting moment scoring your first NHL goal, especially being in a city like Toronto,” he said.

Beyond the nostalgia, Thrun is looking forward to experiencing the energy and passion that comes with playing in a hockey-obsessed city. He has heard plenty about Toronto from former teammate Timothy Liljegren, who shared details about the organization and the atmosphere inside Scotiabank Arena.

“I got to hear a little bit about Toronto, just how passionate the fans are and how first-class of an organization it is,” Thrun said. “It’s something that I’ve only heard good things about, and I’m excited to see it all firsthand and experience it.”

While some players might feel pressure stepping into a market with sky-high expectations, Thrun is energized by it. He sees the trade as a chance to reclaim the confidence and creativity that defined his game in college and to help a team with championship ambitions.