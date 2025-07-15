The Boston Celtics have kickstarted their 2025 NBA Summer League campaign in the midst of an eventful offseason that has seen major roster changes. Jayson Tatum’s unavailability for the coming season led the Celtics to make major moves in a bid to reduce salary.

In three summer games thus far, a range of youngsters have made their mark, most notably including Hugo Gonzalez and Baylor Scheierman. However, Charles Bassey, who has been with the San Antonio Spurs for the past three seasons, has also impressed.

The Celtics are currently thin on centers after the departure of Kristaps Porzingis, with Al Horford also set to follow suit. In such a scenario, Bassey’s impact would not only give them some much-needed depth. A potential overreaction may also mean him being seen as a potential starting center in a season the Celtics are not expected to compete for the championship.

Charles Bassey’s impact gives the Celtics an obvious option

Bassey’s impact in the summer league has been felt on both ends of the court. He opened the summer league with two straight double-doubles, producing 14 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks while shooting 7-8 from the field in his debut against the Memphis Grizzlies.

This was followed by another remarkable showing against the Knicks, when he produced 22 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. He also converted all six of his free throws and had an overall 8-12 shooting split.

For a roster that will be largely depleted and has already seen the departures of Porzingis, Luke Kornet and most probably Al Horford, Bassey’s emergence can prove huge. A 6-foot-10 center with NBA experience, Bassey was not even on the Celtics’ initial summer roster and has proven to be a huge surprise.

And while nobody will expect him to recreate the same numbers in the NBA, the metrics scream positive things. Last season, Bassey played 376 minutes in the NBA, producing 30 blocks with a 4.1% block rate, which puts him in the 98th percentile for NBA bigs. The same was true for his offensive rebounding percentage of 15.6, also putting him in the 98th percentile, per NBC Sports.

A hidden gem for sure, Bassey held opponents to 6% below expected field goal percentage last season, and his development seems to be begging for increased minutes. With the Celtics looking at a retooled roster, Bassey is exactly the kind of low-cost contributor who can make a name for himself next season.

Of course, this may also be an overreaction considering the fact that Bassey already has years of experience and is competing against potential rookies in the summer league. In 113 games in the league thus far, he has averaged 4.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. While the Celtics may be hard-pressed to find him a roster spot, such a move can easily go both ways.

However, the potential upside is that the Celtics can develop another potential contributor on a cheap contract for years to come.