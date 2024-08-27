ARLINGTON, TX — The 2024 season has been a challenging one for the Dallas Wings. Dallas made a deep postseason run in 2023 with head coach Latricia Trammell leading the way. In 2024, though, the Wings have only seven wins as of this story's writing. Although the postseason is not out of the question, it has been a difficult campaign for Trammell and the Wings.

Trammell recently took some time to discuss the team's struggles in 2024.

“Yeah, it's been hard,” Trammell told ClutchPoints on Tuesday. “This has been the first losing season that I've ever had as a head coach. Sometimes it gets to the point where… I start to change a little bit. It will wear on you, this is your livelihood. I couldn't imagine doing anything else. I just remember to focus on why I'm here and that is to help these players, not change who I am… I just want it so bad for the players to see that glimmer of hope. So I continue to try to breathe life into them.”

Trammell is doing everything she can to keep a positive mindset. The Wings feature more potential than they have displayed in 2024, but injuries have been problematic. Dallas is now healthy so they may be able to finish the season on a high note.

Wings' outlook for rest of season

Dallas has a difficult schedule remaining. But this is a different Wings team than the one we saw during the first portion of the season. Satou Sabally, Maddy Siegrist and Jaelyn Brown all returned from their injuries following the Olympic break. Sabally's injury return will be especially important, as she is one of the best players in the WNBA when healthy.

Still, the Wings' schedule is unquestionably challenging. They do have a number of home games on the schedule following a road-heavy first-half, so perhaps they can upset expectations and make a postseason run.

Even if they miss the playoffs, Latricia Trammell plans to maintain a positive mindset. She still believes in the future of the roster. The future is bright for the Wings regardless of what the remaining portion of the 2024 season has in store.