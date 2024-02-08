The Mystics drafted Soares in the first round in 2023, before trading her to the Wings.

The Dallas Wings by re-resigned the No. 4 2023 WNBA draft Stephanie Soares on Tuesday, following her recovery from ACL surgery that kept her off the court last season.

Soares, who was drafted by the Washington Mystics 2023, was acquired by the Wings in a trade with the Mystics for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 first-round selection from Atlanta.

Soares, who suffered the injury while playing for Iowa State, has been on the sidelines for over a year, focusing on rehabilitation and training to return to her peak form. Her commitment and hard work have not gone unnoticed, with Wings president and CEO Greg Bibb expressing his enthusiasm for her return.

“We are excited to see her in a Wings uniform following more than a year of hard work, rehab and training,” Bibb said in a statement, via the Dallas Morning News. “Stephanie brings a rare blend of size and athleticism to our front court and will be a great addition to our roster.”

In her senior year with Iowa State, Soares averaged 14.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and three blocks per game, across 13 games, before her final season was cut short when she tore her ACL. Before Iowa State, the Sao Paulo, Brazil native played at The Master's University, where she won NAIA National Player of the Year in 2022 and 2020, per Emma Brustkern of We Are Iowa Local 5 News.

The re-signing comes as Soares represents Brazil's national team, contributing her skills in the hopes of qualifying for the 2024 Olympics. She is currently competing in the Olympic qualifying tournament, which is taking place through Sunday in Belém, Brazil.