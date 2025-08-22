The Dallas Wings had an injury update on JJ Quinerly ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Seattle Storm.

Quinerly suffered the injury during the Wings' last contest against the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 20. It happened early in the fourth quarter, needing assistance from teammates to exit the court and go to the locker room. She finished with five points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 18 quality minutes of action as Dallas lost in an 81-80 nailbiter to Los Angeles.

Dallas determined it to be a left knee injury. As it will require time to recover, Quinerly will not be available for the next game against the Storm, per reporter Joey Mistretta. The team also revealed that Ty Harris, Arike Ogunbowale and Li Yueru will be out due to knee injuries.

“JJ Quinerly (left knee) is OUT vs. the Storm on Friday,” Mistretta wrote.

What's next for Wings after JJ Quinerly injury

The Wings are being conscious with their players. This is the case with JJ Quinerly, as she'll get the time she needs to recover from the knee injury.

Quinerly is progressing through her rookie season, being the Wings' third-round selection with the 27th overall pick. Making 34 appearances that includes 13 starts, she is averaging 6.5 points, 2.3 assists, 1.9 rebounds per game. She is shooting 42.6% from the field, including 38.9% from beyond the arc, and 86.7% from the free-throw line.

Dallas has a 9-27 record on the season, being at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They are 8.5 games behind the Los Angeles Sparks and nine games behind the Seattle Storm. They will also be ineligible for playoff contention, needing another year to retool and be better next year.

The Wings will look to end their three-game losing streak in their next home matchup. They host the Storm on Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET.