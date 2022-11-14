Published November 14, 2022

By James Kay · 4 min read

Over 1,100 women’s college basketball players entered the transfer portal ahead of the 2022-23 season. It has become the new norm where student-athletes are able to determine their next move if they choose to leave their current programs. The movement across the country has already greatly impacted some of the best teams in college basketball. Here are some transfers to keep an eye on as the season progresses.

Stephanie Soares, Iowa State

Heading into this season, the Cyclones needed to figure out how to plug in the hole in their front court. Two-time NAIA Division I Player of the Year Stephanie Soares has done just that. She made a statement in the season opener versus Cleveland State with an all-around performance (15 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks and four steals) that should excite Cyclones’ fans.

Iowa State needed to build around fifth-year senior Ashley Joens and are maximizing her time with the Cyclones with the 6-foot-6 Soares.

“Steph adds another level, obviously,” Iowa States’s head coach Bill Fennelly said. “We have someone that can block a couple of shots, and that’s good. She’s adapting. She’s got a unique skill set. I’ve been here a long time, and we’ve never had someone like that, ever. I think she’s shown in two games the unique ability she has at both ends of the floor.”

Iowa State opened the season as the Associated Press’ No. 8 ranked team in the country and could move up the rankings after two wins to start the year.

Angel Reese: Louisiana State

The former Terrapin has been everything LSU was hoping for when she decided to play for the Tigers this season. Highlighted by a 31-point debut with LSU, Reese has dominated the boards just like she did when she was at Maryland. She’s currently averaging 21.3 points and 14.3 rebounds in three games so far. Head coach Kim Mulkey has turned the program around since last season and has benefitted from having a future WNBA player on her roster.

“I’ve told everyone I can, she’s a beast on the boards,” Mulkey told reporters. “She didn’t miss many shots. I needed to see post touches tonight, see how good we can be in the post. Can they score for us?

Reese has also been feeling the energy from her new team.

“I was really excited. I was confident going into the game,” Reese told the media. “I let the game come to me. Of course I wanted to be out there (for the two exhibitions) but I was cheering on my teammates and seeing the game from a different aspect was something that was important to me. Getting out there tonight was exciting.”

The junior is still adding to her game but she is far from a development project as a prospect. Reese is going to continue to dominate the SEC this year.

Abby Meyers: Maryland

Speaking of Maryland, the Terrapins have been figuring out how to play without Reese and fellow transfer student Mimi Collins. Abby Meyers has been able to offset those losses by starting off productive in her first year with Brenda Frese and Co. She is averaging 20 points, six rebounds and two assists per game so far this year which has been important as Diamond Miller has battled injuries early on.

Meyers played at Princeton, who is ranked in the top-25 this season, in 2022-23 and has carried over her scoring production. She is shooting 50% from deep on 4.7 attempts this year. Her teammates have liked what they have seen.

“It’s pure joy, and that’s what it’s like coaching her,” Frese said. “The love that she plays with on the game, that passion you know, really spills out onto all her teammates.”

Aijha Blackwell, Baylor

Blackwell was somewhat of a hidden gem before she transferred to Baylor. Now, teams are going to have to take notice. At 6 feet tall, Blackwell can score at will and brought that over to the Bears already this season. She’s averaging 20 points and seven rebounds a game and is boosting her stock in the WNBA draft next April.