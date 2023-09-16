In a thrilling playoff clash, the Dallas Wings took the game from the Atlanta Dream by outscoring them in the fourth quarter. Amid the intense battle, Rhyne Howard and Satou Sabally set a WNBA scoring record that has never been seen before.

The Dream had a blast in the first quarter after scoring 36 points as opposed to the Wings' 21 points. Atlanta controlled much of the game and had the lead going into the fourth quarter, but then they outscored by the Wings 27-12, allowing the home team to take the 94-82 victory.

Sabally led the way for Dallas with 32 points on 11-of-20 shooting. She also recorded five rebounds, four assists, and four steals. On the other hand, Howard dropped 36 points on 13-of-29 shooting, while adding four rebounds, two assists, and three steals. In the process, they became the first opposing players in WNBA history to record at least 30 points and three steals in a single game. That has never been done before–be it in the regular season or playoffs–until Sunday, per ESPN Stats & Info.

For what it's worth, while Satou Sabally and Rhyne Howard starred for their respective teams, they also got some huge help in the all-important Wings-Dream clash. Arike Ogunbowale had a big night for Dallas as well, recording 24 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists in the winning cause. For the Dream, Allisha Gary tallied 21 points, seven boards, and two dimes.

The Wings completed the regular season with a record of 22-18 and finished second in the Western Conference, trailing only the Las Vegas Aces. Meanwhile, the Dream finished the regular season in third place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 19-21. All eyes will be on Atlanta as they look to even the series in Game 2.

The two teams will face on Tuesday night at College Park Center for Game 2.