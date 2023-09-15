Atlanta and Dallas face off in the first round of the WNBA playoffs! Head on to our WNBA series with this Dream-Wings odds, prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Dallas Wings host the Atlanta Dream for Game 1 on Friday night, after matching up three times in the regular season. Dallas has controlled the narrative, winning all three games handedly, and two by double digits. Both teams have shown improvement from a year ago, and are desperate to pick up their first playoff series win in years.

The Wings arrive as the fourth seed in this year's playoffs, after exiting in the first round in 2022 as the sixth. They haven't won a playoff series since 2009 but will look to their revamped offense to help them end the drought. On the other side, the Atlanta Dream made their first playoff appearance since 2018 and haven't advanced past the first round since 2016.

Here are the WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Playoffs Odds: Dream-Wings Odds

Atlanta Dream: +6.5 (-110)

Dallas Wings: -6.5 (-110)

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over: 169.5 (-110)

Under: 169.5 (-110)

How to Watch Dream vs. Wings

TV: ESPN 2

Stream: Fubo

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Dream Could Cover The Spread

The Atlanta Dream offense runs through their top two guards, Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray. They live and die by their shooting success, and unfortunately, it hasn't been successful so far this year against Dallas. However, with both players averaging 17 points per game, they have shown the ability to dominate in some of their wins. Atlanta will need both guards to deliver some serious scoring to bolster the offense, which they started to show in the final game, combining for over 30. Howard needs to show why she is the reigning rookie of the year on the biggest stage, and will certainly draw the attention of the Dallas defense.

If the Dream are going to have a chance to overcome their shortcomings in the regular season, they will have to step up on the glass against a Wings team that has largely out-rebounded them. Dallas grabbed 10+ more rebounds in two of the three contests, which hurt Atlanta's chances to stay in the game. They can get help in that department from Cheyenne Parker, who has done well with 15 ppg and nearly 7 boards to complement her guards. The Dream have done well rebounding in most of the season, sitting at third best in the league, but have largely struggled against Dallas which they will have to clean up to have a shot.

Why The Wings Could Cover The Spread

The Dallas Wings boast a vastly improved offense from a year ago, now ranking third in the league in efficiency, and is loaded with top talent. Arike Ogunbowale leads the way for the Wings with 21 ppg, and is paired nicely with forwards Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard. All three are averaging over 16 points, a feat matched only by the top-seeded Aces. The trio has helped them take down some of the league's juggernauts, earning them victories against Las Vegas, New York, and Connecticut which are hard to come by.

In the second meeting back in June, the Wings stifled the Atlanta guards who make up most of the offense. The twin leading scorers both average 17 ppg, but were only able to combine for 24 points on 6-for-24 shooting. Rhyne Howard mustered 15 in the end, but half of that was from free throw shooting, while Allisha Gray was held to single digits. In the three total games, the guards have combined to go 28-for-89, leading to a bleak 31% overall from the field. That isn't going to cut it against a high-flying team like the Wings, and after seeing success with that containment strategy, the Dallas coaching staff should go back to the same game plan and work to make other players step up.

If the Wings continue to get critical shot-making from Ogunbowale and Sabally, they should have no problem putting up points at the speed they play at. Limiting the Atlanta guards has been key in all of their matchups, and dominating the rebound advantage has led to increased possessions for their stars to score. From the first game of the year to the last, the Wings only grew their dominance over the Dream, increasing the winning margin from 8, to 12, and all the way to 17 on Sunday. Atlanta hasn't shown anything that could buck this trend, and struggled in the second half, going 3-8 in August while the Wings excelled.

Final Dream-Wings Prediction & Pick

The Dallas Wings and their third-ranked offense will prove too much for the Atlanta Dream, and their offensive tempo helps them cover the spread with a comfortable win on their home floor in Game 1. While initially considering the over due to the Wings' pace down the court, the lagging aspect is if the Dream will be able to keep up after numerous games below 80 points down the stretch. Atlanta has scored 77 or less in every game against the Wings this year, and the total has only gone over once in the most matchup. Ultimately, the safer side is to take the under on this high playoff total, because a Wings win at a score around 88-76 will still keep this below the number.

Final Dream-Wings Prediction & Pick: Dallas Wings -6.5 (-110), Under 169.5 (-110)