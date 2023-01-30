The WNBA free agency period has begun with teams and players allowed to negotiate contracts, but nothing can become official until the end of the moratorium period on Feb. 1. While the WNBA world is waiting for Breanna Stewart to make her decision, a few other signings have been announced. One of the most recent moves came on Sunday with free agent forward Nia Coffey coming to an agreement to re-sign with the Atlanta Dream as per Jackie Powell of The Next.

Multiple league sources tell @thenexthoops that Nia Coffey will join the Atlanta Dream when free agents can sign on February 1. #WNBAFreeAgency — Jackie Powell (she/her) (@ClassicJpow) January 29, 2023

Nia Coffey will be entering her second consecutive season with the Dream after signing with them as a free agent in the 2021 offseason. Coffey actually played for the Dream before during the 2019 season when she suited up in 28 games for them while averaging 5.0 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 37.9 percent from the three-point line. Now in her seventh year in the WNBA, Coffey has emerged as stretch-four player who can knock down the three ball with consistency as well as being a solid defensive player.

The Dream were interested in a reunion with Coffey in WNBA free agency following her 2021 career-year with the Los Angeles Sparks. That season she averaged 8.3 points per game, 3,8 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and a career-high 42.6 percent from the three-point line. Last season with the Dream, Coffey averaged 6.4 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting a career-low 29 percent from the three-point line while being slowed down due to injuries.

Coffey has also suited up for the Las Vegas Aces and even spent a season with them when they were still the San Antonio Stars, as well as the Phoenix Mercury.