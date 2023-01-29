Breanna Stewart has narrowed her free agency search to the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm, according to Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports.

Stewart, who is considered the top free agent of this year’s free agency class, is back to where she started last offseason when she took meetings with New York and Seattle. The two-time champion has become the face of the Storm’s franchise after being drafted with the first overall pick in 2016. However, Stewart is a Syracuse native and could be enticed by the idea of playing with stars Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu close to home.

After Candace Parker announced on Instagram yesterday she intends to sign with the Las Vegas Aces on Feb. 1., the rest of the league is looking at Stewart. Whatever she decides will change the WNBA landscape in 2023, much like with Parker’s announcement yesterday afternoon.

From an on-court perspective, the Storm have plenty to prove to Stewart before the superstar can commit to returning to Seattle. Right now, only Jewell Loyd and Mercedes Russell are under contract for the 2023 season. The Storm have been linked to Gonzaga alumna and Chicago Sky all-star Courtney Vandersloot in free agency but she has taken meetings with multiple teams. With few players signed right now, the Storm also have plenty of salary cap to use to build a championship roster around Stewart and Loyd. Whether that is enough to sway her is another story.

The best pitch the Liberty have to lure Stewart from signing back with the team that drafted her is already having a roster that is one Stewie-sized move away from being contenders. The Aces have five former all-stars on their team but, if Vandersloot and Stewart sign with the Liberty, they would have fierce competition in New York City.