With the college season over for a lot of schools and players now, their attention has turned to the WNBA draft. In the world of women’s basketball things are a little bit different. With only 12 WNBA teams and 144 roster spots, many top college players find themselves on the outside looking in once the WNBA regular season rolls around. With the rise of NIL deals and players receiving an extra year of eligibility due to COVID, staying in college as long as possible rather than jump to the WNBA is becoming more of an option for players. But for some like Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist, the WNBA is still a top priority.

Breaking: Villanova women's basketball star Maddy Siegrist announced that she will enter the 2023 WNBA draft. pic.twitter.com/ZislUtYcQh — ESPN (@espn) March 27, 2023

Maddy Siegrist emerged this season as one of the top WNBA prospects in the country. She’s improved each season she’s been at Villanova. This season in particular she burst onto the scene. Her 29.2 points per game led the NCAA in scoring. She also averaged 9.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocked shots with shooting splits of 51 percent shooting from the field, 36.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Siegrist leaves Villanova as the leading scorer in Big East Conference history as well as being the leading scorer in school history for both men and women’s basketball. Siegrist is a solid scoring and shooting prospect and probably projects as a bit of a stretch forward in the WNBA. She is expected to be a top-five pick in the WNBA draft which is scheduled for Apr. 10.