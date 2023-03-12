If a WNBA team were to try to swing for the fences with its top draft selection, this is the year to do it.

This incoming rookie class doesn’t have the same depth as the next two will but any player has a chance to thrive in the right situation. Here is where we stand with the top selections in the upcoming WNBA draft.

Indiana Fever: Aliyah Boston, C

2022-23 season (South Carolina): 13.3 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 2.0 BPG, 59.6 2P%

The first two picks in this draft are no-brainers, with Boston being the first player off the board. South Carolina has been the most dominant team in college basketball over the last four years because of what Boston does on both ends of the floor.

Boston’s numbers have technically been down this year but the Gamecocks’ average margin of victory this season has been 30.3 points. She isn’t playing late in games because of her dominance in the first three quarters of action. Boston has converted 66.9% of her 181 shots at the rim this season despite teams pre-rotating to stop her inside and constantly throwing triple teams at her.

Boston also has a chance to develop a three-point shot that she takes out of the shed every once in a while to utilize. Her free throw numbers indicate she has the ability to not just be a post presence at the next level.

Indiana pairing Boston with NaLyssa Smith, last year’s No.2 overall pick, for years to come should excite Fever fans. After years of not getting the top pick despite having the best odds to get it, the Fever are about to add a generational post player and are ready to take the next step as a franchise.

Minnesota Lynx: Diamond Miller, G/F

2022-23 season (Maryland): 19.7 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 2.9 APG, 2.1, SPG, 1.3 BPG

At the start of the season, there were many people who thought Stanford’s Haley Jones was going to be the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft. Months later, Miller has solidified herself as the next selection after Boston.

Miller has been asked to take on multiple roles throughout her tenure at Maryland and she was tested once again this year. After Angel Reese transferred to LSU, Miller has been the tallest player on the Terrapins despite playing mostly on the perimeter throughout her time at Maryland. She has taken on the Big Ten’s best post players at times while also showcasing her elite ability to run the floor and eviscerate opponents when initiating early offense. Her three-point shooting has been down this season (21 3P% compared to 35.5 3P% in 2020-21) but that could be the product of Maryland not having a traditional post player to alleviate the pressure she feels on the perimeter.

The only worry about Miller is projecting her future after she had knee surgery last April but, if everything goes well, she has the chance to have the best WNBA career of anyone in this draft class because of the situation she will be in with the Lynx.

By drafting Miller, Minnesota is getting an absolute…wait for it…gem in Diamond and can alleviate some of the pressure it will have after the 2023 season when Kayla McBride and Aerial Powers become unrestricted free agents.

Dallas Wings: Maddy Siegrist, F

2022-23 (Villanova): 28.9 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 37.3 3P% on 3.9 3PA

As I said at the beginning of this exercise, this is the draft to swing for the fences even if it means potentially striking out.

The Dallas Wings need shooting, plain and simple. While players like Haley Jones, Rickea Jackson and Jordon Horston are all solid players, Dallas has many draft picks to work with over the next three seasons following its four-team trade that sent Marina Mabrey to Chicago. Taking a shot on Siegrist, who would fit in well with what Washington (who owns the No. 4 pick) needs in the draft this year, is worth it to free up space down low for the Wings’ bigs.

Siegrist might need time to develop given that she doesn’t have an obvious positional fit at the next level but in an evolving league like the WNBA that shouldn’t stop Dallas from adding a scoring threat like her.

Washington Mystics: Grace Berger, G

2022-23 (Indiana): 12.5 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 5.8 APG, 1.1 SPG

People lost their minds when the Mystics drafted Ariel Atkins with the No. 7 pick in the 2018 draft and thought the team had selected her too high. The “gamble” worked out, as Atkins is one of the best two-way wings in the WNBA.

The same criticism could come with this pick but Washington shouldn’t care. Berger does a little bit of everything well and is one of the best college players running in the open floor. She can create for her teammates and has a smooth midrange game that will translate to the next level. She is incredibly strong for a young player which should give evaluators confidence she will be able to handle the physicality most rookies struggle with at the next level initially.

The Mystics didn’t prioritize adding three-point shooting in free agency and Berger won’t help in that area given her low volume. However, for a team that wants to maximize every second of time Elena Delle Donne has left in the WNBA, going after Berger in a win-now selection could pay off for the team this season.

Quick hits the rest of the draft:

Dallas Wings: Rickea Jackson, F

2022-23 season (Tennessee): 19.6 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 58 2P%

Jackson could very well end up on the Wings with the No. 3 pick and no one would bat an eye. Her build and versatility at 6-foot-2 should excite Dallas’ fans. She has shot 79.8% from the free throw line, indicating she could be develop a three-point shot over time. One of the reasons the Wings fired former head coach Vickie Johnson was because they want to win now. Jackson’s development is going to need to be accelerated but her size will give her some breathing room at the next level.

Atlanta Dream: Haley Jones, G

2022-23 season (Stanford): 13.4 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 43.1 FG%

If the WNBA didn’t have a hard salary cap and only 12 teams with 12 spots each, Jones would have been the third pick in this exercise. However, we see lottery picks get dropped all the time because of how competitive the league is and how hard it is to work every player into the cap sheet. Jones’ fit on the first four teams doesn’t make as much sense as I would like it to for a player of her caliber. Her jump shot is the only thing that will stop her from getting minutes on many WNBA teams which is why Atlanta makes the most sense for her. Jones is an electric passer and could find her place as an initiator setting up Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray over the next few years as she develops her jumper.

Indiana Fever: Jordan Horston, G

2022-23 season (Tennessee): 15.5 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.2 BPG

Fever general manager Lin Dunn said she wants to build a team around grit and that’s what Indiana will get from a player like Horston. She has been a consistent scoring threat this season and has shown flashes of what she could bring to the WNBA in the second half of the college seaosn. Horston turns the ball over at a high clip but she will have time to make mistakes on a Fever team that has remained at the bottom of the WNBA’s pecking order since Tamika Catchings retired.

Atlanta Dream: Elizabeth Kitley, C

2022-23 season (Virginia Tech): 18.6 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 2.3 BPG

Atlanta had a brilliant offseason and added talent that will help its present and future. The 6-foot-6 Kitley doesn’t fit the profile of a modern big but there is always going to be room on a roster for a player of her size.

Seattle Storm: Lou Lopez Sénéchal, G/F

2022-23 season (UConn): 15.7 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 1.7 APG

The Storm could be looking to select a point guard to replace Sue Bird but Sénéchal would be a solid selection at No. 9. She is knocking down 43% of her 4.9 three-point attempts per game this season and has proven she can be productive on a roster full of high-end talent.

Los Angeles Sparks: Brea Beal, G

2022-23 season (South Carolina): 6.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 2.7 APG

Beal’s raw stats do not tell the full story of her as a player. South Carolina’s defense is anchored by her and Boston and her improved three-point shooting this season would be an added bonus for the Sparks. Curt Miller and Jasmine Thomas, who are both coming over from Connecticut this offseason, had plenty of success together while with the Sun. Beal has the potential to be a defensive pest Miller can utilize for the next few years as he establishes a new identity for Los Angeles.

Dallas Wings: Taylor Mikesell, G

2022-23 season (Ohio State): 17.3 PPG, 41.0 3P% on 7.8 attempts per game

Mikesell is one of the best shooters in the country and has annihilated the Big Ten from beyond the arc the last few years. If she isn’t picked by Los Angeles or Seattle before the No. 11 pick, Mikesell would be a steal here (and if you didn’t hear me the first two times around: Dallas needs shooting).

Minnesota Lynx: Ashley Joens, F

2022-23 season (Iowa State): 21.3 PPG, 35.0 3P% on 7.9 attempts per game

Joens, who was once considered a lottery pick, has oddly been left out of the 2023 draft discourse. She had another productive year at Iowa State and could be a foundational player next to Miller and Napheesa Collier as the Lynx try to return to their championship ways after Sylvia Fowles retired at the end of last season.