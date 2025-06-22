The Atlanta Dream are thriving in Karl Smesko's offense, where space and pace are the foundation of what they're trying to do. Players who have not shot 3-pointers much in their careers are doing so in this system, and it has garnered good results for them and the team. One player in particular who is growing in this system is Naz Hillmon, who has added the 3-point shot to her game this season.

“I’m really comfortable,” Hillmon said. “As you all know, with coach's system, I think it’s imperative for me to be able to be comfortable out on the 3-point line. But it’s helping my game as well. It’s helping to spread out the defense and help my teammates inside and outside, but also giving myself extra looks that I may not have had in the past.”

Before this season, Hillmon. was averaging .1 3-point attempts, and it was something that coaches were looking for her to do. This season, Hillmon is averaging 2.1 attempts, and she's knocking down 37% of them. That's impressive with it being her first season consistently shooting them, and Smesko has seen the growth, though it still may be early in the season.

“Naz has been fantastic,” Smesko said. “It's great to see her develop confidence in her shot and looking for a shot. Our assistant coach has been working with her shooting since the beginning of training camp, and the shot has come a long way. I think she's a legitimate good shooter right now, and I think she’ll only get better.”

As the season continues, Hillmon will get more comfortable, and her development beyond the perimeter will be key for the team moving forward.

Smesko has been pleased with the growth of Hillmon and her 3-point shot, and that's what he wants to see from other players on the team as well.

“We’re looking for some of our other players to be able to space the floor as well, and I think when they get more comfortable within the system, they'll start shooting a higher percentage,” Smesko said. “And we definitely want to put a lot of pressure on the defense by having them have to guard a lot more space, and they have to guard a lot more space when they have to go out and guard everyone.”

The Dream have been successful in putting pressure on teams this season, and that's why they've been so good. Hillmon is one of the Dream's biggest contributors off the bench, and their second unit has been playing some good basketball.