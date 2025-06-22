The Atlanta Dream are thriving in Karl Smesko's offense, where space and pace are the foundation of what they're trying to do. Players who have not shot 3-pointers much in their careers are doing so in this system, and it has garnered good results for them and the team. One player in particular who is growing in this system is Naz Hillmon, who has added the 3-point shot to her game this season.

“I’m really comfortable,” Hillmon said. “As you all know, with coach's system, I think it’s imperative for me to be able to be comfortable out on the 3-point line. But it’s helping my game as well. It’s helping to spread out the defense and help my teammates inside and outside, but also giving myself extra looks that I may not have had in the past.”

Before this season, Hillmon. was averaging .1 3-point attempts, and it was something that coaches were looking for her to do. This season, Hillmon is averaging 2.1 attempts, and she's knocking down 37% of them. That's impressive with it being her first season consistently shooting them, and Smesko has seen the growth, though it still may be early in the season.

“Naz has been fantastic,” Smesko said. “It's great to see her develop confidence in her shot and looking for a shot. Our assistant coach has been working with her shooting since the beginning of training camp, and the shot has come a long way. I think she's a legitimate good shooter right now, and I think she’ll only get better.”

As the season continues, Hillmon will get more comfortable, and her development beyond the perimeter will be key for the team moving forward.

Article Continues Below
More Atlanta Dream News
Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) dribbles against Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes (20) during the second half at Gateway Center Arena at College Park.
Allisha Gray’s dad proud of her ‘recognition’ in heartwarming speechDavid Yapkowitz ·
Jun 20, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Washington Mystics forward Shakira Austin (0) dribbles past Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones (24) during the first half at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Brionna Jones’ 1-word description of Dream’s nail-biting win over MysticsMalik Brown ·
Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) steals a pass against the Indiana Fever during the second half at Gateway Center Arena at College Park.
Dream’s Allisha Gray gets ‘best player in the league’ declaration from HCMalik Brown ·
Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) against the Indiana Fever at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.
Is Brittney Griner playing vs. Mystics? Latest Dream updateRishav Bhat ·
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) celebrates with Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud (0) after an and-one
Natasha Cloud, Brittney Griner joyfully reunite before Liberty-Dream clashAlex House ·
Atlanta Dream guard Te-Hina Paopao (2) drives on Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the first half at State Farm Arena.
Dream rookie Te-Hina Paopao puts up career numbers in just 1 half vs. LibertyZachary Howell ·

Naz Hillmon proving to be key for Dream's second unit

Smesko has been pleased with the growth of Hillmon and her 3-point shot, and that's what he wants to see from other players on the team as well.

“We’re looking for some of our other players to be able to space the floor as well, and I think when they get more comfortable within the system, they'll start shooting a higher percentage,” Smesko said. “And we definitely want to put a lot of pressure on the defense by having them have to guard a lot more space, and they have to guard a lot more space when they have to go out and guard everyone.”

The Dream have been successful in putting pressure on teams this season, and that's why they've been so good. Hillmon is one of the Dream's biggest contributors off the bench, and their second unit has been playing some good basketball.