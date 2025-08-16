Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard came back from missing most of July to surpass the mark for the most three-pointers in franchise history.

On Friday, Howard passed Tiffany Hayes with 325 three-pointers with the Dream. Hayes played for Atlanta from 2012-2022 and is currently with the Golden State Valkyries.

Her first three-pointer of the game sealed the deal in an 80-78 loss to the Seattle Storm.

Howard is in her fourth season with the franchise. She is averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.

Along the way, Howard has developed a strong mental fortitude. Meanwhile, the Dream are tied with the New York Liberty at 21-12 for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

All the while, the Dream have battled injuries affecting top talent such as Brittney Griner, Jordin Canada, and Howard herself.

In 2022, Howard was drafted by Atlanta out of the University of Kentucky as the No.1 pick. While there, she became a two-time SEC Player of the Year and a three-time AP First Team All-American.

Furthermore, Howard became the first player in Kentucky history to be a No.1 WNBA draft pick.

Rhyne Howard's evolution with the Dream

With the Dream, Howard has emerged as a vital talent. Always known for being a prolific scorer, Howard has expanded her game.

Additionally, she has become more of an all-around player. Overall, Howard increased her numbers in minutes, rebounds, three pointers, three-point attempts, and assists.

Also, she's established additional records. In 2024, Howard scored the most three pointers (100) over a three game period.

Plus, she became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 200 and 300 career three pointers. In 2023, Howard scored a franchise record 43 points against the Los Angeles Sparks.

On defensive, she remains a consistent presence among the top 20 players in steals per game. Currently, Howard is averaging 1.6 steals per and is ranked 8th in the league.