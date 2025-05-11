The Connecticut Sun are signing guard Bria Hartley to a training camp contract, per the team's social media. Hartley is a veteran of the WNBA who also played her college basketball in the state, at UConn. She won two national championships with the Huskies.

While at UConn, the guard averaged 13 points over her four seasons.

Hartley is well-traveled in her pro basketball career. She has played with several clubs, after getting drafted by the Seattle Storm in the 2014 WNBA Draft. She was selected seventh overall that season.

Hartley briefly played for the Sun, back in the 2022 campaign. She suffered an injury that year that shortened her season. That campaign was essentially her final WNBA season, although she has played overseas since then.

The guard last played during the 2025 Athletes Unlimited Season, where she averaged more than 15 points a game.

Sun are hopeful to win the WNBA championship this season

The Sun looked strong in their last WNBA preseason game. Connecticut picked up a win over the New York Liberty, behind a strong performance from center Tina Charles. Charles scored 17 for the club.

Connecticut was a contender in 2024 for the league title but lost to Minnesota in the postseason. The Sun are hoping to go farther in the playoffs this year, with Charles possibly leading the club. It's uncertain if Hartley will get to stay longer than training camp.

Hartley could find herself though a key part of the team's rotation. She has averaged 7.9 points per game in her WNBA career. Her seasons have been limited though in recent years, despite being named a member of the WNBA All-Rookie Team in 2014.

Hartley's best season in terms of scoring in her WNBA career came in 2020. She was playing for Phoenix back then, and averaged 14.6 points. Hartley played in just 13 games that year.

The Sun tip-off their regular WNBA season against the Washington Mystics on May 18.