The Connecticut Sun is going through a transition. Recently, Celtics minority owner Steve Pagliuca bought the WNBA franchise with the intent to relocate to Boston in 2027.

But he's got competition. On Wednesday, Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry matched Pagiluca's $325 million bid to keep the franchise in Connecticut, per Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports.

However, it could result in the league paying a hefty relocation fee. Also, it would cost more than $325 million to move the franchise altogether.

As a result, the city of Houston is considered the preferred location for a WNBA franchise. Rockets owner and current Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta is purportedly short of the $250 million that Cleveland and Detroit paid to become WNBA expansion franchises.

However, if it pays the sale price of $325 million, the relocation fee, and then returns the franchise to Houston, the return of a franchise to Houston is likely in the cards.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Englebert said  Houston is “up next” when it comes to reevaluating franchise bids.

The WNBA's original dynasty lost to history

The Houston Comets were one of the WNBA's original franchises. In 1997, they won the first WNBA championship and proceeded to win three more in a row (1998, 1999, 2000).

Along the way, they helped put women's professional basketball on the map. The Comets had the “Big Three” of Sheryl Swoopes, Cynthia Cooper, and Tina Thompson.

In addition, they were led by their charismatic and passionate head coach Van Chancellor. Also, their feisty point guard Kim Perrot was the glue that held them together.

Tragically, Perrot passed away from cancer in August of 1999. The Comets became one of the greatest dynasties in all of sports.

Unfortunately, the franchise folded in 2008. Since then, the story of the Comets has been lost to history.

The chance of a franchise returning to Houston could not only bring it all back, but makeup for a historical mishap.

More Connecticut Sun News
Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey (4) stares at Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the third quarter during game one of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Sun’s Marina Mabrey breaks silence on viral Caitlin Clark altercationRussell Steinberg ·
Indiana Fever forward Damiris Dantas (12) yells in excitement for Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Atlanta Dream defeated the Indiana Fever, 91-90.
7 biggest 2025 WNBA trade deadline missed opportunitiesJess Koffie ·
DiJonai Carrington in a Minnesota Lynx jersey in front. Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx 2025 logos in background.
Grading 2025 WNBA trade deadline dealsJess Koffie ·
Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards (24) drives to the basket during the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.
Mystics trade grade for Aaliyah Edwards deal with SunJoshua Valdez ·
Sun UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) and teammates react during a timeout against the Villanova Wildcats in the second half
Sun fans are hyped over Aaliyah Edwards’ Connecticut returnJess Koffie ·
Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards (24) attempts a jump shot against the Las Vegas Aces during the third quarter at EagleBank Arena.
Sun and Mystics exchange former top-10 picks in tradeMalik Brown ·