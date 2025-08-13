The Connecticut Sun is going through a transition. Recently, Celtics minority owner Steve Pagliuca bought the WNBA franchise with the intent to relocate to Boston in 2027.

But he's got competition. On Wednesday, Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry matched Pagiluca's $325 million bid to keep the franchise in Connecticut, per Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports.

However, it could result in the league paying a hefty relocation fee. Also, it would cost more than $325 million to move the franchise altogether.

As a result, the city of Houston is considered the preferred location for a WNBA franchise. Rockets owner and current Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta is purportedly short of the $250 million that Cleveland and Detroit paid to become WNBA expansion franchises.

However, if it pays the sale price of $325 million, the relocation fee, and then returns the franchise to Houston, the return of a franchise to Houston is likely in the cards.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Englebert said Houston is “up next” when it comes to reevaluating franchise bids.

The WNBA's original dynasty lost to history

The Houston Comets were one of the WNBA's original franchises. In 1997, they won the first WNBA championship and proceeded to win three more in a row (1998, 1999, 2000).

Along the way, they helped put women's professional basketball on the map. The Comets had the “Big Three” of Sheryl Swoopes, Cynthia Cooper, and Tina Thompson.

In addition, they were led by their charismatic and passionate head coach Van Chancellor. Also, their feisty point guard Kim Perrot was the glue that held them together.

Tragically, Perrot passed away from cancer in August of 1999. The Comets became one of the greatest dynasties in all of sports.

Unfortunately, the franchise folded in 2008. Since then, the story of the Comets has been lost to history.

The chance of a franchise returning to Houston could not only bring it all back, but makeup for a historical mishap.