When Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles retires, she’ll go down as one of the greatest players to ever play the game, but in the meantime she’ll keep reaching WNBA records. During the Sun’s game against the Washington Mystics on Thursday, Charles reached several milestones to add to what has already been a Hall of Fame worthy career.

The WNBA records that Tina Charles reached during the Sun’s game against the Mystics were moving up to No. 10 all time in most games played and moving up to No. 8 all time in most free-throws made. She also recorded her 12th game of at least 20 points this season. Her overall stat line was 21 points, six rebounds and two steals. She shot 9-of-14 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 WNBA Draft by the Sun, Charles came into the league already highly decorated. She won two national championship at UConn and took home multiple honors her senior year including NCAA Tournament MOP, The John R. Wooden Award, the Naismith College Player of the Year Award, the AP Player of the Year Award, the Big East Player of the Year and the USBWA National Player of the Year Award.

Charles played four seasons for the Sun before being traded to the New York Liberty in 2014. The past couple of seasons she’s had stints with a few different teams before deciding to return to where it all began with the Sun.

Coming into Thursday, Charles had appeared in 33 games at a little over 28 minutes per game. She had been averaging 16.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists with splits of 41.5 percent shooting from the field, 30 percent shooting from the three-point line and 86.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Earlier in the season, she hit a couple of other WNBA milestones as well.

In addition to the Sun and Liberty, Charles has also played for the Mystics, Phoenix Mercury, Seattle Storm and Atlanta Dream. The 2010 Rookie of the Year, Charles is an eight-time All-Star and was named the WNBA MVP in the 2012 season.