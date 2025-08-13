Former Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry has reportedly matched, and potentially exceeded, the $325 million bid made by Boston Celtics minority owner Steve Pagliuca to purchase the Connecticut Sun, according to CT Insider’s Alex Putterman. The development signals a significant escalation in the battle for the future of the WNBA franchise, with Connecticut now back in strong contention to retain the team.

Lasry, a Connecticut native and billionaire investor, is the founder and CEO of Avenue Capital Group. Though his firm has not responded to requests for comment, sources close to the negotiations suggest that his offer could include the use of state funds, potentially earmarked for a new practice facility to keep the team in-state.

Pagliuca, who is also co-chairman of Bain Capital, had previously reached an agreement to purchase the Sun from the Mohegan Tribe for $325 million — a record figure for a women’s sports franchise — with plans to relocate the team to Boston as early as the 2027 season. He also committed an additional $100 million for a new practice facility, with TD Garden considered a potential home venue. The Celtics organization reportedly had no objections to the Sun playing at the arena.

However, before any sale or relocation can be finalized, WNBA league governors must approve the transaction. The league, according to multiple reports, is hesitant to allow Boston to absorb an existing franchise, instead favoring it as a potential expansion market in 2033. In a statement, the league confirmed that cities passed over for expansion teams “have priority over Boston,” a policy that reportedly extends to Hartford as well.

Ex-Bucks owner matches Celtics minority owner's bid as Connecticut pushes to retain Sun

Connecticut Sun forward Aneesah Morrow (24) shoots the ball against Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and forward Kierstan Bell (1) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The situation has drawn criticism from Connecticut officials, including Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam, who expressed concern over the possibility of the WNBA allowing the Sun to be moved while simultaneously blocking an expansion bid from Hartford.

“Obviously Hartford wouldn't go for an expansion team while the Sun is still playing in Connecticut,” Arulampalam said. He likened the scenario to the NFL’s attempted relocation of the Cleveland Browns in the mid-1990s, when public backlash and legal action eventually led both Cleveland and Baltimore to receive NFL franchises.

“We're going to try the best we can to appeal to the good graces of the league,” Arulampalam said. “But we in Connecticut are really proud of women's basketball and don't like being pushed around.”

The Mohegan Tribe, which has owned the Sun since 2003, announced in May that it was exploring a potential sale of the team. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s office confirmed ongoing conversations and reaffirmed the state’s intent to keep the team.

As speculation continues off the court, the Sun remain focused on a difficult 2025 season. Holding a league-worst 5-26 record, the team will host the Chicago Sky (8-23) on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET.

More Connecticut Sun News
Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey (4) stares at Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the third quarter during game one of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Sun’s Marina Mabrey breaks silence on viral Caitlin Clark altercationRussell Steinberg ·
Indiana Fever forward Damiris Dantas (12) yells in excitement for Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Atlanta Dream defeated the Indiana Fever, 91-90.
7 biggest 2025 WNBA trade deadline missed opportunitiesJess Koffie ·
DiJonai Carrington in a Minnesota Lynx jersey in front. Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx 2025 logos in background.
Grading 2025 WNBA trade deadline dealsJess Koffie ·
Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards (24) drives to the basket during the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.
Mystics trade grade for Aaliyah Edwards deal with SunJoshua Valdez ·
Sun UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) and teammates react during a timeout against the Villanova Wildcats in the second half
Sun fans are hyped over Aaliyah Edwards’ Connecticut returnJess Koffie ·
Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards (24) attempts a jump shot against the Las Vegas Aces during the third quarter at EagleBank Arena.
Sun and Mystics exchange former top-10 picks in tradeMalik Brown ·