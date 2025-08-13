Former Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry has reportedly matched, and potentially exceeded, the $325 million bid made by Boston Celtics minority owner Steve Pagliuca to purchase the Connecticut Sun, according to CT Insider’s Alex Putterman. The development signals a significant escalation in the battle for the future of the WNBA franchise, with Connecticut now back in strong contention to retain the team.

Lasry, a Connecticut native and billionaire investor, is the founder and CEO of Avenue Capital Group. Though his firm has not responded to requests for comment, sources close to the negotiations suggest that his offer could include the use of state funds, potentially earmarked for a new practice facility to keep the team in-state.

Pagliuca, who is also co-chairman of Bain Capital, had previously reached an agreement to purchase the Sun from the Mohegan Tribe for $325 million — a record figure for a women’s sports franchise — with plans to relocate the team to Boston as early as the 2027 season. He also committed an additional $100 million for a new practice facility, with TD Garden considered a potential home venue. The Celtics organization reportedly had no objections to the Sun playing at the arena.

However, before any sale or relocation can be finalized, WNBA league governors must approve the transaction. The league, according to multiple reports, is hesitant to allow Boston to absorb an existing franchise, instead favoring it as a potential expansion market in 2033. In a statement, the league confirmed that cities passed over for expansion teams “have priority over Boston,” a policy that reportedly extends to Hartford as well.

The situation has drawn criticism from Connecticut officials, including Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam, who expressed concern over the possibility of the WNBA allowing the Sun to be moved while simultaneously blocking an expansion bid from Hartford.

“Obviously Hartford wouldn't go for an expansion team while the Sun is still playing in Connecticut,” Arulampalam said. He likened the scenario to the NFL’s attempted relocation of the Cleveland Browns in the mid-1990s, when public backlash and legal action eventually led both Cleveland and Baltimore to receive NFL franchises.

“We're going to try the best we can to appeal to the good graces of the league,” Arulampalam said. “But we in Connecticut are really proud of women's basketball and don't like being pushed around.”

The Mohegan Tribe, which has owned the Sun since 2003, announced in May that it was exploring a potential sale of the team. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s office confirmed ongoing conversations and reaffirmed the state’s intent to keep the team.

As speculation continues off the court, the Sun remain focused on a difficult 2025 season. Holding a league-worst 5-26 record, the team will host the Chicago Sky (8-23) on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET.