The Connecticut Sun’s future remains uncertain after ESPN’s Alexa Philippou and Ramona Shelburne reported Tuesday that the franchise’s ownership group is preparing to present several new proposals to the WNBA, following resistance to a previously reported $325 million sale agreement.

According to ESPN’s reporting, the Mohegan Tribe, which has owned the Sun since 2003, is exploring multiple options after the league signaled concerns over a deal involving former Boston Celtics minority owner Steve Pagliuca. That agreement would have resulted in the franchise relocating to Boston by 2027, pending league approval.

Sources told ESPN that the tribe is now preparing to submit a range of proposals, including a full sale to Pagliuca’s group, a competing offer from former Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry that would keep the team in Hartford, the sale of a minority stake, or a league purchase of the team followed by relocation to a market of the WNBA’s choosing.

The WNBA Board of Governors must approve any franchise sale or relocation. Though the Mohegan Tribe submitted a general executive summary of the Pagliuca deal on July 2, sources said it did not include a signed term sheet. League officials have expressed concern over Boston’s absence from the WNBA’s formal expansion process, as well as scheduling conflicts at TD Garden that could force the team to play some games in Providence, Rhode Island.

Competing bids and relocation tension mount as WNBA weighs future of Sun

Pagliuca’s group, according to the report, remains committed to building a $100 million practice facility and does not view potential venue issues as a major obstacle. Still, the WNBA has signaled it may prefer Boston as a future expansion city, potentially under new Celtics owner Bill Chisholm, who has reportedly been in contact with Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey about bringing a team to the city.

Lasry, meanwhile, has reportedly submitted a competing bid that matches or exceeds Pagliuca’s valuation, with discussions underway about state support for a new facility in Hartford. Connecticut officials have expressed concern over the league’s handling of the situation, particularly after the Sun operated for years in the league’s smallest market.

Sources told ESPN that the WNBA previously offered to purchase the Sun for $250 million without imposing a relocation fee, prior to the public revelation of Pagliuca’s higher bid on August 2. The Mohegan Tribe has grown frustrated with what it views as the league pushing for a relocation to a preferred market at a reduced valuation.

While discussions remain ongoing, the team’s on-court season continues. The Sun, now 6-27, are coming off a 99-93 overtime loss to the Indiana Fever on Sunday night. They will look to rebound Tuesday with a road matchup against the Washington Mystics (16-18), scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.