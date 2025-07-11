The Dallas Wings are trying to play a competitive brand of basketball despite dealing with multiple injury concerns. Arike Ogunbowale and DiJonai Carrington are among the Wings who have been out with injuries. Ogunbowale is battling a left thumb injury, while Carrington has been dealing with a rib concern. On Friday, Ogunbowale was able to return to practice, however, a source told ClutchPoints.

Carrington, as well as Maddy Siegrist and Tyasha Harris who are dealing with knee injuries, did not practice.

Nevertheless, Ogunbowale's return is important. Paige Bueckers has had to handle added offensive duties with Ogunbowale out. If Arike can return soon, Bueckers will be able to take a step back and focus on consistently balancing scoring and facilitating. Without Ogunbowale on the floor, Paige has had to be extra aggressive from a scoring standpoint.

Ogunbowale has endured ups and downs during the 2025 season. With that being said, she is capable of recording a big scoring performance on any given night. She features the ceiling of one of the best scorers in the WNBA.

Dallas is just 6-15 overall at the moment. As a result, the Wings are in last place in the Western Conference standings. The team is clearly rebuilding following a disappointing '24 campaign. Dallas is preparing to construct the roster around Bueckers with players such as Ogunbowale and Carrington set to enter free agency following the 2024 season.

The Wings are currently focused on preparing for Sunday's game against the Fever in Indiana. Dallas will then return home to host the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday before the upcoming WNBA All-Star break.

Although the Wings are rebuilding, they would still love to finish the first half of the '25 campaign on a positive note. The Wings and Fever will play on Sunday afternoon at 1 PM EST in what could be a competitive contest.