Just as the Dallas Wings generate some momentum, injury woes strike again. Ahead of the Wings' second consecutive game against the Phoenix Mercury, star guards Arike Ogunbowale and DiJonai Carrington appear destined for another appearance on the injury report.

Two days ahead of the rematch, neither Ogunbowale nor Carrington practiced on Saturday, ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta reported. Both players missed the Wings' previous game against the Mercury on July 3. Carrington entered the game listed as doubtful, but ended up joining Ogunbowale, Maddy Siegrist and Tyasha Harris in street clothes.

Carrington has not played since the Wings' June 20 matchup with the Connecticut Sun, her former team. She has missed the past five games with a knee injury. Ogunbowale's thumb injury has only caused her to miss one game thus far, but she appears on track for her second consecutive absence.

Without either player, the Wings only deployed eight players against the Mercury on Thursday. They still managed to pull off the upset victory with Paige Bueckers and Aziaha James combining for 51 points. James added six rebounds and six assists, while center Li Yueru posted another double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

However, after facing off in Dallas, the Wings and Mercury will change course for the rematch. The teams will reconvene in Phoenix on Monday, where the Wings will be playing their first road game since June 22, ending a four-game home stand. The Mercury are 7-3 at home in 2025, including a 93-80 win over Dallas on June 11.

Wings looking to continue momentum despite injuries

Despite the injury concerns with Arike Ogunbowale and DiJonai Carrington, the Wings have looked their best since mid-June. Dallas is only 6-13 on the year, but it is 5-2 in its last seven games, despite playing with a shorthanded roster.

The Wings recently welcomed back Luisa Geiselsoder and Teaira McCowan from EuroBasket participation, but continue to deal with a plethora of injuries. In addition to the aforementioned absences, they recently traded NaLyssa Smith, while Myisha Hines-Allen continues to be questionable with an ankle ailment.

The depleted roster has given Yueru and James the most opportunities. James has been the team's leading scorer in two straight outings, while Yueru continues to look like the best center on the team. Since her unceremonious release from the Seattle Storm, Yueru is averaging 7.4 points and 7.0 rebounds in seven games with the Wings.