The Dallas Wings will be without four players on Monday against the Phoenix Mercury. As expected, Tyasha Harris and Maddy Siegrist — who are both dealing with knee injuries — have been ruled out. Harris is out for the season while Siegrist is not expected to return until later in the 2025 campaign. Arike Ogunbowale, who is dealing with a left thumb injury, and DiJonai Carrington, who is battling a rib injury, have also been ruled out for the game.

Uncertainty has emerged over the past week, however. Carrington was constantly listed as doubtful before getting ruled out in recent games. Now, she is being initially listed as out, something that is concerning. Ogunbowale did not play in the Wings' 98-89 win against the Mercury on Thursday.

So what is the severity of the Wings stars' injuries? A source told ClutchPoints there is “no update” on either player at the moment. However, the source did confirm that Ogunbowale and Carrington did not travel with the Wings to Phoenix for the Mercury game. According to the source, they may not have traveled for injury rehab-related reasons.

It is worth noting that Siegrist did travel with the team, however.

Wings have no new Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington injury updates

There is no current timeline for Ogunbowale and Carrington's returns from injury. The severity of both injuries are unknown. The uncertainty around the situation is becoming impossible to ignore. One has to imagine that new updates will surface sooner rather than later.

The Wings are preparing to begin a three-game road trip on Monday. Dallas will travel to Chicago to play the Sky on Wednesday before closing out the trip on Sunday against the Indiana Fever. The Wings will then play one more contest before the All-Star break — a home game against the Las Vegas Aces — on July 16.

Will Arike Ogunbowale and DiJonai Carrington return before the All-Star break? It remains to be seen. As mentioned, though, updates will likely be made available soon.