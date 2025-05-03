The Dallas Wings certainly have a rookie sensation taking the WNBA by storm this upcoming season in No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers. But during the Wings’ preseason game against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday, it was rookie guard JJ Quinerly who stood out in her WNBA debut.

The Aces cruised to the preseason win, 112-78 with Bueckers playing 23 minutes and finishing with ten points, four rebounds and one assist. It was JJ Quinerly who led the Wings in her WNBA preseason debut. Quinerly played 13 minutes off the bench and finished with a team-high 16 points to go along with two rebounds, two assists and two steals. She shot 7-of-10 (70 percent) from the field and 2-of-3 from the free-throw line.

The Wings originally selected Quinerly with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Quinerly is one of eight rookies in training camp with the Wings, and she’s fighting for a roster spot. The Wings have a full 18 players in camp as per the maximum allowed by the WNBA. They have to cut that number down to at least 11 players by the start of the regular season.

Coming into camp, Quinerly was one of the players on the bubble in terms of making the final regular season roster. After her preseason debut, she’s going to force the Wings to possibly make some tough decisions.

Quinerly joins the Wings after four strong years at West Virginia. In the age of the transfer portal, she played her entire college career at the same school. In her senior season, she appeared in 32 games at a little over 31 minutes per game. She averaged 20.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.0 steals with splits of 44.3 percent shooting from the field, 31.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Wings will officially open the 2025 WNBA season on May 16 at home against the Minnesota Lynx.