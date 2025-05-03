It is a new era of Dallas Wings hoops, and Paige Bueckers is expected to be a huge part of it. Although she is just a rookie, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft is entrusted with adding an immediate spark to a franchise that finished 9-31 last season. She quickly introduced herself in Saturday's preseason opener versus the imposing Las Vegas Aces.

Bueckers capitalized on an effective screen and drove down the lane for a nifty layup, scoring her first bucket as a WNBA player, via ClutchPoints. She has arrived.

PAIGE BUCKERS SCORES HER FIRST POINTS IN THE WNBA 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QG5vtKJYR4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Paige Bueckers gets first taste of WNBA action

Unfortunately, the three-time All-American did not get the opportunity to do much else in the first half, as the Aces held her and the Wings in check. They led 54-36 at the break. Jackie Young had 19 points and reigning MVP A'ja Wilson posted 11 points through 20 minutes. Bueckers is quickly getting the opportunity to face some of the best the league has to offer, and with that comes tough yet crucial lessons.

This athlete is positioned to succeed, though. She comes from the most storied tradition in women's college basketball history. Bueckers helped UConn win the 2025 national championship, joining a long line of Huskey legends who have gone on to the W after cutting down the nets. She returned last season to finish the mission, which entailed getting the program back to the apex of the sport.

After averaging 19.9 points on 53.4 percent shooting with 4.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals per contest in 2024-25, the UConn great is ready to help rejuvenate the Wings.

Alongside four-time All-Star and fellow national champ Arike Ogunbowale, Paige Bueckers has a chance to grow and ultimately flourish on a Dallas squad that could surprise some people. The possible pathway to such success has officially begun. The hopeful franchise pillar has 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting versus Vegas at time of print, as she continues to get herself acclimated to her new environment.