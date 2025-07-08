The much-anticipated rematch between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever has landed a new venue.

Recently, the Wings announced that because of high ticket demand and general interest in the game, they would be moving from the College Park Center to the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas for an August 1 matchup.

On June 27, the Fever and Wings had a thrilling game, welcoming 20,409 fans to the game—a normal day for attendance for a regular season WNBA game. That game was also scheduled at College Park, but moved to the AAC to capture and listen to the excitement surrounding Clark‘s anticipated presence.

Unfortunately, just hours before the game, Clark was sidelined with an injury. Even without her, Indiana beat Dallas 94–86, ending the Wings’ three-game winning streak. Paige Bueckers shone brightly with 27 points and six assists. The game drew in 1.14 million viewers on ION, making it the network’s most-watched WNBA broadcast of the season.

Now, the focus shifts to the matchup everybody’s been eagerly anticipating—the duel between Clark, the No. 1 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, and Bueckers, the top overall pick in 2025. Each player was hugely responsible for raising the league's profile this year, which contributed to record attendance and viewership, including a record WNBA attendance in June.

Tickets for the August 1 game at AAC will go on sale for the general public on July 11 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans who purchased tickets for the original College Park Center location will be refunded by AXS. Season ticket holders and group purchasers will be provided comparable seats at the new venue.

The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT and will once again be broadcast nationally on ION, giving fans another chance to catch one of the most eagerly awaited matchups of the WNBA season.