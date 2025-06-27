The Dallas Wings will host the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday night. Fever star Caitlin Clark did not play on Thursday against the Los Angeles Sparks due to a groin injury, however. So is Clark playing tonight vs. the Wings?

The Fever are closely monitoring Clark's status. Friday's game was being marketed by many as the opportunity to watch Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers — a battle of the two most recent WNBA Draft picks. That marketing may not be fair as there are plenty of talented players on both sides, but Clark and Bueckers' popularity is immense.

Here is everything we know about Caitlin Clark's injury status for the Fever-Wings game on Friday night.

Caitlin Clark's injury status vs. Wings

Stephanie White told reporters on Thursday that Clark is considered day-to-day with the groin injury. The Fever guard's injury status for Friday's game has not been announced as of this story's writing.

Clark, 23, has averaged 18.2 points, 8.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game so far in the 2025 season. Her efficiency hasn't been ideal — Clark is shooting just 39 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from beyond the arc — but she is still one of the better players in the sport.

The Fever were defeated 85-75 by the Sparks without Clark on Thursday night. Indiana now holds a 7-8 overall record. As for the Wings, Dallas will enter play with a 4-12 record. The Wings most recently earned a 68-55 win against the Dream.

Fever injury report

The Fever's official injury report has yet to be released. Clark was the only Fever player on Thursday's injury report due to the aforementioned groin injury, though.

Wings injury report

The Wings have five players on their injury report, with three players actually battling injuries and two players participating in EuroBasket.