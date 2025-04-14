The Golden State Valkyries are in a prime position to find a franchise cornerstone with the fifth pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. While reigning NCAA Champion Paige Bueckers will not be headed to the Bay Area, there are still many potential stars in this year's draft class.

In an interview with the SF Chronicle, general manager Ohemaa Nyanin described the team's approach headed into their first WNBA draft and inaugural season.

“I think [we're] not putting pressure on any one of our picks, I think everybody's focusing on five, but we have 17 and 30, and you know, the expectation is the same. We aren't looking for the face of the franchise just yet,” Nyanin said. “I think we need to build our identity, and throughout the season, hopefully, the face of the franchise emerges.”

So, while the Valkyries are not star hunting, they are looking for a player who will provide promising potential as well as help represent the WNBA's newest NBA franchise. There are a lot of names and options for Golden State, so here are three players who could be perfect fits for the Valkyries, as well as some sleeper picks for the team's later-round draft picks.

Kiki Iriafen and a Bay Area homecoming

Former Stanford Cardinal turned USC Trojans forward Kiki Iriafen is one of the top tier talents of this year's draft class.

Iriafen averaged 18.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists over the last two seasons. The 6-foot-3 forward is a force around the rim and on the boards; her game as it is right now would immediately provide the Valkyries with a high-octane offensive player, something they are sorely lacking right now. Next to the spacing of former Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark teammate Temi Fagbenle, the duo would bring a fearsome presence on defense and spacing on offense.

Additionally, Iriafen's roots in the Bay Area would make it very easy to ingratiate herself with the local fans. Before transferring to USC and Lindsay Gottlieb's program, Iriafen made a name for herself under the legendary tutelage of then-Stanford head coach Tara Vanderveer. A return to the Bay would bring Iriafen's path to the W full circle.

Aneesah Morrow

Aneesah Morrow is another big who could provide immediate help to the team's big rotation. At 6-foot-1, Morrow was a critical part of LSU's success this past season. Averaging 18.5 points and 13.6 rebounds in her final season with the Tigers, Morrow could provide two-way excellence. Scouts have lauded Morrow's footwork and rebounding; both trend as extremely transferrable skills to the WNBA, which bodes well for her success at the highest professional level.

But she also brings a heart and fight you can't teach. Morrow's nose got wacked midway through LSU's loss to UCLA in the Elite Eight. But after wiping off the blood, she returned to the game to help give the Tigers a fighting chance.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey spoke about Morrow's grit and heart after the game.

“You wish you had Aneesah every time you walked on a court every day because you knew what you were getting from her and her effort. It didn't matter how banged up she was, how hurt she felt,” Mulkey said. “She will take this loss extremely hard because that's how she was raised. And give me the Aneesah Morrows of the world every day.”

Reaching for Dominique Malonga

Dominique Malonga might be the other gem of the draft, alongside Bueckers.

The 6-foot-6 phenom is most well-known for dunking a basketball at just 16 years old. She further made waves at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, where she was the youngest member of the France women's basketball team that won a silver medal.

As another tall and lengthy French prospect, Malonga has drawn comparisons to Victor Wembanyama, and her game does not asuade many from that opinion. Malonga is a capable post-player and an absolute lockdown defensive anchor.

But she's likely out of the Valkyries' range right now. She's projected to go No. 2 overall to the Seattle Storm, just ahead of the Valkyries' No. 5 pick. But the Storm are reportedly listening to teams' offers to trade up for the No. 2 pick. The Valkyries may make a splash from day one.

Sleeper Picks

As Nyanin stated, the Valkyries also have the 17th and 30th draft picks, two key assets to help fill out their roster. While there may not be a stud that far back in the draft, it's more than possible to find a capable role player. Golden State's own Kate Martin was the 18th overall pick last year and found success last season on the Las Vegas Aces.

South Carolina's Te-Hina Paopao is one name to look out for around the No. 17 pick. Paopao was a huge part of the Gamecocks' national championship back in 2024. A deadeye shooter and all-around floor general, Paopao could be a steal if the Valkyries can land her.

Additionally, Baylor's Aaronette Vonleh could also bring some depth and size to Golden State. Vonleh, the sister of former NBA player Noah Vonleh, is a bona fide scorer. She scored 37 points to take down Oklahoma State in the Big 12 semifinal. Success in the WNBA depends on size, and Vonleh would give the Valkyries some much-needed depth in the interior.

The Valkyries have a big draft ahead of them, one that could dictate their success in the early era of the franchise.