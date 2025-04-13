As the 2025 WNBA Draft inches closer, all the attention will be on Paige Bueckers finally joining many of her career peers and rivals at the next level after winning a national championship. However, behind Bueckers, French prodigy Dominique Malonga is beginning to make noise as the projected second-overall pick to the Seattle Storm.

While Bueckers still leads the way, Malonga is drawing intrigue from multiple teams in the league. With the Storm likely owning her draft rights, several teams have expressed interest in a potential trade for the No. 2 pick of the WNBA Draft, according to ESPN's Andraya Carter via Bleacher Report.

The Storm acquired the No. 2 pick with their own trade over the offseason. In the same deal that sent Jewell Loyd to the Las Vegas Aces, Seattle received the Los Angeles Sparks' 2025 and 2026 first-round picks, along with center Li Yueru. The Sparks received Kelsey Plum from the Aces to complete the three-team swap.

Without Loyd on the roster, the Storm are unlikely to deal the No. 2 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft without a substantial package in return. Despite just winning the WNBA Finals in 2020, Seattle is in semi-rebuild mode coming off consecutive seasons without a playoff series win.

Who is 2025 WNBA Draft prospect Dominique Malonga?

Malonga, a 6-foot-6 phenom, has been on fans' radar since she virally dunked a basketball at just 16 years old. She further made waves at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, where she was the youngest member of the France women's basketball team that won a silver medal.

Malonga's unique combination of size and athleticism has drawn comparisons to fellow France native Victor Wembanyama, who went first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft.

6'6" 16-year-old Dominique Malonga of France! Her last U17 WC games

28 PTS, 17 REB, 2 BLK

21 PTS, 14 REB, 2 BLK (Via @Agence_Comsport) pic.twitter.com/3PzWH8kPVV — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 21, 2022 Expand Tweet

Though she played just seven minutes per game at the Olympics, Malonga increased her production in the 2025 FIBA Eurobasket Tournament. In two games, she averaged 8.5 points and 6.5 rebounds.

Should the Storm draft Malonga with the No. 2 pick, she will reunite with France national teammate Gabby Williams. Malonga has played with Williams since she turned pro in 2022 as a 16-year-old. She figures to compete with Ezi Magbegor for a chance to slot into Seattle's starting lineup next to Williams, Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Lexie Brown.