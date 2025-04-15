The Golden State Valkyries' first-ever WNBA Draft is officially in the books, and it was one to remember. With three new rookies headed to the Bay Area, here are the grades for each of the Valkyries' 2025 WNBA Draft picks.

Justė Jocytė: A Surprise at No. 5

The Valkyries made a bold pick right from the jump with the No. 5 overall pick. While many experts had players like Aneesah Morrow or Georgia Amoore mocked to the Valkyries, Golden State chose neither of those well-known players despite them being available. Instead, the Valkyries selected 19-year-old Lithuanian guard, Justė Jocytė, a surprise to many.

But looking closer at the Valkyries' early roster-building strategy thus far, bringing Jocytė to the Bay aligns heavily with their strategy of betting on international players. In the expansion draft, Golden State prioritized taking French guard Carla Leite, the former ninth pick of the 2024 WNBA draft, and Spanish forward Maria Conde.

And in conjunction with valuing the international experience of former Indiana Fever fan-favorite Temi Fagbanle, it's clear the Valkyries are trying to get an edge on the rest of the league when it comes to non-American players. So while Jocytė might have come as a surprise to many Valkyries fans, and maybe even a disappointment as an unknown name, she brings a lot of potential to Golden State.

At 6-foot-2, Jocytė is a tall combo-guard with three-level scoring ability. On French club Lyon in the BWL this season, Jocytė averaged 11.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 28.2 minutes per game over 21 appearances. Additionally, Jocytė was critical in helping Lithuania qualify for the EuroBasket final this summer, averaging 17 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in the four preliminary games.

But what's most intriguing about Jocytė is the amount of high-level basketball already under her belt. In 2019, at 14 years old, Jocytė became the youngest player to debut in the Ligue Féminine de Basketball, the top women's French professional basketball league. And later that year, Jocytė became the youngest to debut in the modern EuroLeague Women, which is the highest professional basketball league in Europe for women's clubs.

The one downside to this pick is Jocytė's availability in June. With EuroBasket scheduled for June, Jocyte has already said she would prioritize playing for her national team earlier this month, as she stated on the FIBA's website.

“The national team is always my priority,” Jocytė said. “If the WNBA told me I couldn't leave and had to choose, I'd undoubtedly pick the national team.”

But while the Valkyries will not see Jocytė early in the season, they have a potential international gem on their hands. Sure, going fifth overall was a bit of a leap, according to some mock drafts. And availability will be something to monitor. But the Valkyries landed a young, experienced stud who's only going to get better.

Grade: A-

Shyanne Sellers: Falling into the Valkyries' lap

Shyanne Sellers falling to No. 17 was a big draft-night win for Golden State. A big part of Sellers' fall was the collective concern around her knee, which hampered her all season long at Maryland. But Sellers' fall was the Valkyries' gain because several WNBA analysts projected Sellers in the top 10 of the draft. Some people even believed the Valkyries could select Sellers outright with the No. 5 pick.

With Sellers, the Valkyries get another big guard who can facilitate the floor. Her slip was also a surprise, considering the lack of tall athletic guards in this particular draft due to Olivia Miles electing to stay another year in the NCAA.

At 6-foot-2, Sellers is a bona fide floor general who can make a pass from anywhere. Scoring-wise, she can get to her spot whenever she wants. In the post, the midrange, attacking off the drive, Sellers has great scoring talent. All the while boasting a potent 3-point jumper, having shot 40.8% from beyond the arc last season.

Her college resume speaks for itself. Sellers earned Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention honors. She also collected All-Big Ten First Team honors from the media for the third straight season, all while averaging 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game this past season for the Terrapins.

However, the knee concerns are still real. It was enough to scare off several WNBA teams, and it will probably keep Sellers out early in the season. Still, the Valkyries have time to ease Sellers into the league. More importantly, Sellers is excited to be with Golden State, as she told the ESPN broadcast.

“It's special to be here, and I'm grateful for the opportunity,” Sellers said. “Just being me, soaking it up. I'm excited to play with [former Maryland teammate] Chloe Bibby. It's super amazing.”

Grade: A-

Kaitlyn Chen: A fan-favorite pickup

During Paige Bueckers' interview, the first-overall pick of the 2025 WNBA draft gave a shoutout to her UConn Husky teammate Kaitlyn Chen.

“I'm just extremely grateful for [my teammates]. Two teams or one team would be genius to add Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin to their teams,” Bueckers said. “I think they should get drafted tonight. I just love them so much, and they're going to be my sisters for life.”

It looks like the Valkyries took Bueckers' advice. The team took Chen 30th overall, adding a national champion to their newly made roster. While she was only with UConn for one season, Chen was a huge part of the championship run. The California native started all 40 of UConn's games this year and averaged 6.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. She was the Huskies' connector, keeping the offense flowing with her playmaking and fast-paced tempo.

While it's unlikely Chen will make a significant impact this season, it's not out of the realm of possibility. She's beloved by her Husky teammates, demonstrated by her team going crazy when she was selected. Bueckers even ran all the way from the red carpet to hug Chen on her way up to the podium.

In her post-draft interview, Chen expressed her joy at being drafted.

“Honestly, still in a little bit of shock. It's all a little overwhelming,” Chen said. “I was really just here to watch Paige get drafted, and I'm so happy for her. It's been an unreal night.”

Grade: B

Final draft night grade

It was a big night for the Valkyries. They took a high-upside swing with Jocytė and still got a known talent in Sellers. All while bringing Chen's chemistry and IQ into their budding locker room. Overall, Golden State had a good night acquiring talent that sets them up for the present and the future.

Final Grade: A