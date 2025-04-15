The 2025 WNBA Draft night is finally here, and Paige Bueckers has officially been chosen by the Dallas Wings with the top overall pick. Although nearly every women's basketball fan expected Bueckers to suit up for Dallas, fans are still overjoyed to see their dream become a reality.

“Paige Bueckers to the Wings at No. 1?!” one fan said on X, formerly Twitter. “Dallas just secured a franchise changer! The Paige Era starts NOW!”

Another Wings fan from Texas could barely contain their excitement. “PAIGE BUECKERS IS COMING TO TEXAS YALL YEEHAW IM SO HAPPY,” they posted on their profile.

Dallas is already advertising the new Bueckers Wings jerseys, which will likely start flying off shelves soon, and one person is preparing to get theirs before they're gone. “Me going to buy my Dallas Wings Paige Bueckers jersey within minutes of her getting drafted,” they said.

One UConn supporter also chimed in with her feelings about Bueckers no longer playing in the NCAA. “I miss Paige already. I would like a take backsies please,” they posted before tagging the Wings' official page.

Bueckers also received support from other professional ballplayers, including the Mavericks superstar Anthony Davis, who she'll be sharing the Dallas spotlight with.

“What's up, Paige, AD here. From one first-round overall pick to another, I just want to say congratulations,” Davis said in a video posted to the Mavs' account. “Welcome to Dallas! Can't wait to get you here, support you, come to some games, and watch you do your thing. Congrats again, enjoy the night.”

The WNBA's latest No. 1 overall selection also becomes the sixth UConn player taken with the top pick, putting Bueckers in the company of legends Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Tina Charles, Maya Moore, and Breanna Stewart.

Bueckers will head down to Dallas in time to start Wings training camp on April 27.