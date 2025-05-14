May 14, 2025 at 11:55 AM ET

The Golden State Valkyries will play their first WNBA regular season game on Friday against the Los Angeles Sparks. Golden State joined the WNBA as an expansion team this offseason and has already assembled a frisky roster. One of their young stars is ready for the 2025 season to finally begin.

Valkyries guard Kate Martin made a post on Instagram on Tuesday ahead of the 2025 WNBA season.

“Lots of history & lots of fun coming soon” Martin posted, along with three images of herself posing for the camera and signing merch for fans.

Martin's post caught the attention of one of the WNBA's biggest stars. Fever guard Caitlin Clark replied to the post with five fire emojis along with a “lfg” for good measure.

Martin and Clark know each other well. The pair were teammates at the University of Iowa and played together during Clark's historic collegiate season.

They have a great relationship with one another, so it is great to see Clark supporting her friend.

Is Kate Martin the most important player on the Valkyries?

The Valkyries acquired Kate Martin from the Las Vegas Aces during the team's expansion draft. Now Martin has an incredible opportunity to advance her career with Golden State.

In Las Vegas, Martin was a high-value depth player who could contribute off the bench. However, everything is very different with the Valkyries.

Martin is set up to become a leader on the Valkyries. She has both the name recognition and talent to become a valuable starter. Perhaps more importantly, Martin is young and still on her rookie contract.

There are several veteran players, including Temi Fagbenle, who will be major contributors during Golden State's inaugural season.

But those player do not have a future with the franchise like Martin does.

It will be interesting to see if Martin can grow into a leader during the 2025 WNBA season.