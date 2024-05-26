Caitlin Clark is becoming one of the brightest stars in the WNBA as a rookie. However, she wasn't the main attraction on Saturday night when the Indiana Fever traveled to Las Vegas to play the Aces. In fact, it was her former Iowa teammate Kate Martin who stole the show.

Martin joined the postgame show to share her true feelings about playing against her close friend.

“It was weird, I'm not going to lie,” Martin said with a laugh. “Just looking out on the court and seeing her in a different jersey than me, it was obviously different. But it's really fun. We're both living out our dreams right now, and we both get to compete at the highest level. So we're both really grateful for that opportunity.”

Y’all this was Caitlin’s face as she was about to guard Kate 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/m2yGRXsFr5 — Bri Lewerke (@brilewerke) May 26, 2024 Expand Tweet

The pair's former Iowa coach, Lisa Bluder, was in attendance and sitting courtside. She was wearing Iowa apparel to remain neutral.

“It's pretty cool when your college coaches are sitting courtside right next to the bench,” Martin said on the postgame show. “Las Vegas just has a fun environment here. It's a really fun team to be a part of. I'm grateful to be a part of this organization and have the fan support that we do here. And it's cool that a lot of Hawkeye nation could come out as well.”

Clark gave Martin high praise before Saturday's game. She praised her friend for being a complete player and wonderful person.

“She's the ultimate teammate, the ultimate person, ultimate leader,” Clark said before Saturday's game. “She's going to do whatever she can for her team, just a super unselfish person. … She has a personality about her, and she was my teammate, but also one of my best friends. So, I've been lucky.”

WNBA recap: Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces

Article Continues Below

The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Indiana Fever 99-80 on Saturday Night.

It was an exciting game from start to finish. The Fever came out swinging early, playing at a frenetic pace and earning a 28-24 lead at the end of the first quarter. This was Indiana's highest scoring quarter of the season.

The Aces' core was too much for the Fever to handle. A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young, and Kelsey Plum all eclipsed 20 points and played well all night. Kate Martin came off the bench to score 12 points and grab seven rebounds, including nine points in the final quarter to help put the Fever away.

A'ja Wilson in particular had an incredible night. She tallied 29 points and 15 rebounds, looking unstoppable all night long. Wilson has been playing like one of the W's best players this season.

As for Caitlin Clark, she had one of her worst games as a pro so far. She logged eight points, seven assists, and five rebounds while shooting 2-of-5 from the three-point line. She also had six turnovers, which has been a problem so far in the WNBA career.

Caitlin Clark will have her chance at revenge. The Fever and Aces will play each other three more times this season — July 2nd in Vegas, then September 11th and 13th in Indianapolis.

We can't wait to see those rematches.