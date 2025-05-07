While the Chase Center crowd was loud all night long for the Golden State Valkyries' WNBA debut, the fans somehow got even louder when UConn's national champion Kaitlyn Chen checked into the game, even though the team ultimately lost 83-82.

It was an unbelievable sight for Paige Bueckers' former teammate. Especially for a third-round draft pick who wasn't expected to be drafted. But every time Chen touched the ball, the Valkyrie fans erupted. And when Chen scored her first basket, it became pandemonium. Though her production came mostly against the Los Angeles Sparks' bench players, Chen finished with a modest 2 points and 3 rebounds, along with a +4 plus/minus.

After the game, Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase talked about the fans' thunderous reception to Chen's appearance and her overall performance in the Valkyries' first preseason game.

“I think it's cause she's so loved from the basketball world in general,” Nakase said. “Kaitlyn, she just leaves everything out on the floor. And I know what I'm going to get from Kaitlyn. She plays 94-feet pick-up. She'll look at me and be like, ‘What do you want to run,' and I'll say, ‘Well what do you want to run?' She's someone that you could trust. But at the same time, she's fearless.”

For as rapturous as the Valkyries' home crowd was for Chen, her status in Golden State is still in flux. The Valkyries have to cut their current training camp roster from 17 players down to 12 by May 15th, ahead of the May 16th season opener. And the road map for Chen to make the team will be difficult. She'd have to beat out experienced veterans in a very crowded guard group. And the Valkyries already cut Shyanne Sellers, their 2025 17th overall draft pick.

Regardless, Chen had a real moment in front of an amped up Valkyries crowd, to the applause of her teammates. Nakase pointed that out in the same press conference.

“You saw the response from our team; they just jumped for joy,” Nakase said. “But that was for everyone. As soon as Kate [Martin] made a shot, as soon as [the players] made their first shot. It was a big moment. Everyone scored today, so that was good.”

Valkyrie fans would be more than happy to have Chen on the team for their first season in the WNBA.