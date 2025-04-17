The Indiana Fever are grateful to have Caitlin Clark as the face of the franchise. Clark took the WNBA by storm in 2024, unanimously winning Rookie of the Year and leading the Fever to their first playoff berth since 2016. Unfortunately, Clark was recently snubbed from a list that many people believe she belongs on.

Time Magazine released its list of The 100 Most Influential People of 2025 on Wednesday. Several professional athletes were included on the list, but Caitlin Clark was notably absent.

Colin Cowherd was furious when he heard that she did not make the list.

“How is Caitlin Clark not in this?” Cowherd questioned. “Caitlin Clark goes to the WNBA and they set all-time ratings records. If Caitlin Clark's not in this, the list is nonsense.”

Clark had a monumental impact on the WNBA's ratings during the 2024 season. In fact, Rachel Bachman of The Wall Street Journal revealed that every demographic saw at least a double-digit increase last season. The biggest increases were among young viewers, male viewers, and white viewers.

Cowherd argued that Clark deserves to be on the list because she had a transformative impact on the WNBA. He cited other athletes like Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan who single-handedly had major impacts on their respective sports. The common thread is putting those sports “on the map” and increasing the nation's interest in those sports.

Cowherd ended the segment by heaping praise on Clark, calling her the most influential athlete of the past year.

“She's the most influential athlete I would argue, man or woman, in America in the last year,” Cowherd concluded.

Other notable athletes to make Time Magazine's list include fellow WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, Simone Biles, Serena Williams, and Jalen Hurts.

The 2025 WNBA season is just one month away. It will be exciting to see what Clark and the Fever can accomplish during her sophomore season in the W.