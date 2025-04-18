The Indiana Fever seem like a team that's on the cusp of greatness, and they're making moves ahead of the 2025 WNBA season to tip them over the edge into championship contention. For their latest step, the Fever have exercised All-Star Aliyah Boston's fourth-year rookie scale contract option, locking her in with the franchise until 2026.

The decision was an expected one for Indiana, but it was still a crucial deal to get done. Boston set the Fever on the path to success as soon as she arrived, becoming the first rookie to lead the W in field goal percentage with 57.6%, unanimously claiming Rookie of the Year honors, and earning All-Star selections in her first two years as a pro.

With their new-look core, the Fever reached the postseason last year for the first time since 2016. They ended 2024 after a first-round playoff loss against the Connecticut Sun, finishing with a 20-20 record and at .500 or better for the first time in five years.

Indiana also put in work over the offseason to bolster the roster even more, adding All-Star DeWanna Bonner and supporting cast members Sydney Colson, Jaelyn Brown, and Sophie Cunningham in free agency.

The team has been building around its outstanding young core, consisting of Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, and reigning Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark. The Fever set multiple attendance and viewership records while blowing past performance expectations for the season. The duo of Boston-Clark began to thrive the longer they shared the court, earning them both All-Star nominations.

Boston has logged two seasons with the Fever after the organization selected her first overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft. She posted 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game in her rookie campaign and followed up with 14 points, a team-leading 8.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in her second year.

The Indiana Fever will tip their 2025 season off against the Chicago Sky on May 17.